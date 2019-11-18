Global Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
1,3-Dicyanobenzene, also known as isophthalonitrile (IPN), is often produced via an ammoxidation involving meta-xylene, oxygen and ammonia over a catalyst.
In 2017, the global isophthalonitrile market is leaded by Japan. China is the second-largest region-wise market.
Currently, Showa Denko, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Syngenta, SDS Biotech, CAC Group, Jiangsu Weunite Fine Chemical and Suli are major manufacturers of this industry. MGC is a global leader. In 2017, the sales of MGC was 54136 tons, and the company held a share of 57.88%.
The main application of isophthalonitrile is mainly reflected by the downstream M-Xylylenediamine. M-Xylylenediamine is a meta-xylene derivative, which is used in products such as epoxy resin curing agent, polyamide (Nylon-MXDA6) and isocyanate etc. Epoxy resin curing agent is a major application. In addition, isophthalonitrile is an important intermediate for the synthesis of chlorothalonil. Isophthalonitrile is an important intermediate. Most of the manufacturers products are used for their own downstream products, and their products are rarely sold externally. The downstream applications of isophthalonitrile are very extensive. Isophthalonitrile is mainly used in epoxy curing agent, nylon Resin and pesticide.
Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for isophthalonitrile. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market by Types
Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- ………………
Table of Content (TOC) Global Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Isophthalonitrile (INP) Segment by Type
2.3 Isophthalonitrile (INP) Consumption by Type
2.4 Isophthalonitrile (INP) Segment by Application
2.5 Isophthalonitrile (INP) Consumption by Application
3 Global Isophthalonitrile (INP) by Players
3.1 Global Isophthalonitrile (INP) Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Isophthalonitrile (INP) Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Isophthalonitrile (INP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
…………………And Continue
