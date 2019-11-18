Global Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

1,3-Dicyanobenzene, also known as isophthalonitrile (IPN), is often produced via an ammoxidation involving meta-xylene, oxygen and ammonia over a catalyst.

1,3-Dicyanobenzene, also known as isophthalonitrile (IPN), is often produced via an ammoxidation involving meta-xylene, oxygen and ammonia over a catalyst.

In 2017, the global isophthalonitrile market is leaded by Japan. China is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, Showa Denko, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Syngenta, SDS Biotech, CAC Group, Jiangsu Weunite Fine Chemical and Suli are major manufacturers of this industry. MGC is a global leader. In 2017, the sales of MGC was 54136 tons, and the company held a share of 57.88%.

The main application of isophthalonitrile is mainly reflected by the downstream M-Xylylenediamine. M-Xylylenediamine is a meta-xylene derivative, which is used in products such as epoxy resin curing agent, polyamide (Nylon-MXDA6) and isocyanate etc. Epoxy resin curing agent is a major application. In addition, isophthalonitrile is an important intermediate for the synthesis of chlorothalonil. Isophthalonitrile is an important intermediate. Most of the manufacturers products are used for their own downstream products, and their products are rarely sold externally. The downstream applications of isophthalonitrile are very extensive. Isophthalonitrile is mainly used in epoxy curing agent, nylon Resin and pesticide.

Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for isophthalonitrile. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.

Showa Denko

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

CAC Group

Jiangsu Weunite Fine Chemical

Suli

Syngenta

SDS Biotech

Sipcam-Oxon Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market by Types

98% Purity

99% Purity Isophthalonitrile (INP) Market by Applications

Epoxy Curing Agent

Nylon Resin

Pesticide