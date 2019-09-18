Global Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market Size 2019: Analysis by Key Players, Types, Application, Trends and Prediction to 2024

Global “Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13338757

The global Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Increasing demand for medical gloves will be the chief factor driving the isoprene rubber latex market growth during the forecast timeframe. The product is used as a substitute to natural rubber latex in the manufacturing of medical gloves. As the product is manufactured synthetically, it does not contain any impurities or nitrosamines, has low gel content, and exhibits superior properties such as good purity, clarity, flow, softness, strength, and elongation. It is also devoid of any naturally-occurring proteins which eliminates the risk of type 1 allergies among individuals. The product has similar and sometimes even better properties than natural rubber latex. These advantages over conventionally used glove manufacturing products will drive product demand and augment the IRL market in coming years..

Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Kraton Corporation

JSR Corporation

Kuraray Co.

Ltd

Puyang Linshi Chemical & New Material Co.

Ltd

Kent Elastomers and many more. Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market can be Split into:

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade. By Applications, the Isoprene Rubber Latex (IRL) Market can be Split into:

Medical Gloves

Medical Balloons & Catheters

Condoms