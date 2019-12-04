Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

IT Service Management (ITSM) is a process-based practice that mainly deliver satisfactory service to the end user customer. It is intended to align the delivery of information technology (IT) services with needs of the enterprise, emphasizing benefits to customers.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The USA takes the market share of 43.6% in 2017, followed by EU with 29.7%. Chinaâs consumption market has a quicker growing speed, with a market share of 8.48%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

ServiceNow

Atlassian

Ivanti (HEAT Software)

IBM

CA Technologies

BMC Software

ASG Software

Axios Systems

SAP

Cherwell Software

Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)

Freshworks

Ultimo

Epicor

TOPdesk

Samanage

Agiloft Service

Symantec

SysAid

SolarWinds

Autotask IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market by Types

Cloud-based

On-Premises IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market by Applications

SMEs