Global Jack-Up Rig Market 2019: Modest Condition, Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2025

Know About Jack-Up Rig Market:

A jack-up rig is a mobile platform used as exploratory drilling platform and offshore platform that consists of a buoyant hull with moveable legs, capable of lifting the hull over the sea surface. The buoyant hull is a water-tight barge that floats on the water surface and used to transport all the machinery to a desired location. Once a rig arrives at work location, the legs are jacked down onto the sea floor where the weight of barge and ballast water drives the legs into the bottom of sea to avoid further penetration during operations.Middle East is a major contributor to the global jack-up rig market supported by increased utilization of jack-up rigs. This region is expected to experience further growth with increasing new buildup jack-up rigs and incrementing demand from UAE and Qatar regions.The global Jack-Up Rig market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Jack-Up Rig Market:

CIMC

Keppel

Sembcorp Marine Industries

DSME

Maersk

Fox Oil Drilling

Seatrade Maritime

Shelf Drilling Regions covered in the Jack-Up Rig Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Jack-Up Rig Market by Applications:

Oil & Gas

Construction Jack-Up Rig Market by Types:

Mobile offshore Drilling Units (MODU)

Turbine Installation Vessel (TIV)