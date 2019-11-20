 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Jack-Up Rig Market 2019: Modest Condition, Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2025

November 20, 2019

Global “Jack-Up Rig Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Jack-Up Rig Market. The Jack-Up Rig Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Jack-Up Rig Market: 

A jack-up rig is a mobile platform used as exploratory drilling platform and offshore platform that consists of a buoyant hull with moveable legs, capable of lifting the hull over the sea surface. The buoyant hull is a water-tight barge that floats on the water surface and used to transport all the machinery to a desired location. Once a rig arrives at work location, the legs are jacked down onto the sea floor where the weight of barge and ballast water drives the legs into the bottom of sea to avoid further penetration during operations.Middle East is a major contributor to the global jack-up rig market supported by increased utilization of jack-up rigs. This region is expected to experience further growth with increasing new buildup jack-up rigs and incrementing demand from UAE and Qatar regions.The global Jack-Up Rig market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Jack-Up Rig Market:

  • CIMC
  • Keppel
  • Sembcorp Marine Industries
  • DSME
  • Maersk
  • Fox Oil Drilling
  • Seatrade Maritime
  • Shelf Drilling

    Regions covered in the Jack-Up Rig Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Jack-Up Rig Market by Applications:

  • Oil & Gas
  • Construction

    Jack-Up Rig Market by Types:

  • Mobile offshore Drilling Units (MODU)
  • Turbine Installation Vessel (TIV)
  • Barges

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Jack-Up Rig Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Jack-Up Rig Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Jack-Up Rig Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Jack-Up Rig Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Jack-Up Rig Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Jack-Up Rig Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Jack-Up Rig Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Jack-Up Rig Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Jack-Up Rig Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Jack-Up Rig Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Jack-Up Rig Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Jack-Up Rig Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Jack-Up Rig Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Jack-Up Rig Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Jack-Up Rig Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Jack-Up Rig Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Jack-Up Rig Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Jack-Up Rig Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Jack-Up Rig Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Jack-Up Rig Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Jack-Up Rig Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Jack-Up Rig Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Jack-Up Rig Revenue by Product
    4.3 Jack-Up Rig Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Jack-Up Rig Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Jack-Up Rig by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Jack-Up Rig Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Jack-Up Rig Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Jack-Up Rig by Product
    6.3 North America Jack-Up Rig by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Jack-Up Rig by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Jack-Up Rig Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Jack-Up Rig Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Jack-Up Rig by Product
    7.3 Europe Jack-Up Rig by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Jack-Up Rig by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Jack-Up Rig Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Jack-Up Rig Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Jack-Up Rig by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Jack-Up Rig by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Jack-Up Rig by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Jack-Up Rig Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Jack-Up Rig Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Jack-Up Rig by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Jack-Up Rig by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Jack-Up Rig by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Jack-Up Rig Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Jack-Up Rig Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Jack-Up Rig by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Jack-Up Rig by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Jack-Up Rig Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Jack-Up Rig Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Jack-Up Rig Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Jack-Up Rig Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Jack-Up Rig Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Jack-Up Rig Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Jack-Up Rig Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Jack-Up Rig Forecast
    12.5 Europe Jack-Up Rig Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Jack-Up Rig Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Jack-Up Rig Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Jack-Up Rig Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Jack-Up Rig Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

