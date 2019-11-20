Global Jackup Rigs Market 2019: Modest Condition, Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2025

Global “Jackup Rigs Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Jackup Rigs Market. The Jackup Rigs Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Jackup Rigs Market:

One of the most widely used offshore drilling rigs are jackup rigs. They are self-elevating mobile drilling platforms equipped with legs which can be lowered to the ocean floor to establish foundation for support. They integrate a drilling rig, jacking system, loading and unloading facilities, crew stations, storage areas, helicopter landing deck and other drilling equipment. They are predominantly deployed in all major offshore production basins and can operate in water depths of up to 490 feet. Jackup rThey are predominantly deployed in all major offshore production basins and can operate in water depths of up to 490 feet. Jackup rigs operations have become cost effective because of the recent technological advancements in equipment operations. The increasing global demand for energy and the rising number of investments for off shore drilling activities is driving the Jackup drill market.The global Jackup Rigs market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Jackup Rigs Market:

Rowan Companies Inc.(U.K.)

Noble Corporation plc (UK)

KCA DEUTAG Ltd.(Scotland)

Maersk Drilling (Denmark

Diamond Offshore Drilling

Inc. (U.S)

COSL (China)

Transocean Ltd. (Switzerland)

Seadrill Limited (Bermuda)

ENSCO Plc (UK)

Regions covered in the Jackup Rigs Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Jackup Rigs Market by Applications:

Oil & Gas

Offshore Wind Turbine Installations Jackup Rigs Market by Types:

Independent Leg Type