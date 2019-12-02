 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Jellies and Gummies Market 2019 Size, Types, Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Strategies Analysis and Regional-Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Jellies and Gummies

Global “Jellies and Gummies Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Jellies and Gummies Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Jellies and Gummies:

Jellies and Gummies are candies that have a hard sugar shell with a soft center.There is a clear distinction between a gummy and jelly candy. Gummy candy, as the name suggests, has a gummy texture. Not quite like chewing rubber bands or calamari, but certainly more elastic than any other soft candy. Since gelatin is the only material that gives that texture, by definition, gummies are made with gelatin.Jelly candies are solidified using carbohydrates, not proteins. So, a jelly bean center is usually made with corn starch. Other jelling ingredients are pectin, tapioca, and potato or arrowroot starch.

Jellies and Gummies Market Manufactures: 

  • Haribo
  • MEDERER
  • Albanese
  • Giant Gummy Bears
  • Perfetti Van Melle
  • Arcor
  • Hershey
  • Yupi
  • Goody Good Stuff
  • Jelly Belly
  • HSU FU CHI
  • Guanshengyuan
  • Yake
  • Wowo Group

  • Major Classification:

  • Traditional Jellies and Gummies
  • Functional Jellies and Gummies

    Major Applications:

  • Consumer Aged Under 14
  • Consumer Aged 15 to 31
  • Consumer Aged 31 and older

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • The companies are caring more about their marketing channel, such as using both online and offline channel to prompt their products. Whatâs more, they are building the steady relationship with the distributors and meanwhile, searching for new channels, especially to the emerging market.
  • The worldwide market for Jellies and Gummies is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 2790 million US$ in 2024, from 2240 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Jellies and Gummies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Jellies and Gummies product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Jellies and Gummies, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Jellies and Gummies in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Jellies and Gummies competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Jellies and Gummies breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Jellies and Gummies market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Jellies and Gummies sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 122

    TOC of Global Jellies and Gummies Market

    1 Jellies and Gummies Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Jellies and Gummies by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Jellies and Gummies Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Jellies and Gummies Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Jellies and Gummies Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Jellies and Gummies Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Jellies and Gummies Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Jellies and Gummies Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Jellies and Gummies Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Jellies and Gummies Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

