Global Juicer Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Juicer

GlobalJuicer Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Juicer market size.

About Juicer:

A juicer is a tool for separating juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens and other types of vegetables from its pulp in a process called juicing. In separating the pulp, juicers concentrate the nutrition naturally present in fruits and vegetables which allows the body to more easily absorb the nutrition than digesting the solid produce. The use of juicers also makes it easier to consume more raw produce. Some juicers of the masticating or twin gear variety perform extra functions too, such as crushing herbs and spices, and extruding pasta.

Top Key Players of Juicer Market:

  • Omega
  • Breville
  • Oster
  • Hurom
  • Braun
  • Cuisinart
  • Kuvings
  • Philips
  • Panasonic
  • Electrolux
  • Joyoung
  • Supor
  • Midea
  • Donlim
  • SKG
  • Bear
  • ACA
  • Deer
  • Xibeile
  • OUKE

    Major Types covered in the Juicer Market report are:

  • Tradtional Juice Extractor
  • Slow Juicer

    Major Applications covered in the Juicer Market report are:

  • Family Expenses
  • Commercial

    Scope of Juicer Market:

  • The technical barriers of Juicer are low, and the Solar Grade Juicer market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Omega, Breville, Oster, Hurom, Cuisinart, Kuvings, Philips, and others.
  • The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are health awareness and household income. With the improvement of peoples awareness of health and household income, the increased consumption of juicers are expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021.
  • In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Juicer raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Juicer.
  • There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of Juicer in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the Juicer market.
  • In China, Juicer manufactures mainly include Joyoung, Supor, Midea, Donlim, SKG, Deer, Xibeile, OUKE, and others. As the same time, in Chinese market, some common foreign brands occupy relative large market share, such as Philips, Panasonic, Hurom, and Omega.
  • China is the worldâs largest producer of Juicer; as the same time, the consumption of Juicer in China grown gradually. In the result, Juicer in China was export-oriented until now.
  • The worldwide market for Juicer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 2180 million US$ in 2024, from 1940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Juicer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Juicer product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Juicer, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Juicer in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Juicer competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Juicer breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Juicer market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Juicer sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Juicer Market Report pages: 139

    1 Juicer Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Juicer by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Juicer Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Juicer Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Juicer Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Juicer Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Juicer Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Juicer Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Juicer Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Juicer Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

