Global Juicer Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

About Juicer:

A juicer is a tool for separating juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens and other types of vegetables from its pulp in a process called juicing. In separating the pulp, juicers concentrate the nutrition naturally present in fruits and vegetables which allows the body to more easily absorb the nutrition than digesting the solid produce. The use of juicers also makes it easier to consume more raw produce. Some juicers of the masticating or twin gear variety perform extra functions too, such as crushing herbs and spices, and extruding pasta.

Top Key Players of Juicer Market:

Omega

Breville

Oster

Hurom

Braun

Cuisinart

Kuvings

Philips

Panasonic

Electrolux

Joyoung

Supor

Midea

Donlim

SKG

Bear

ACA

Deer

Xibeile

Tradtional Juice Extractor

Slow Juicer Major Applications covered in the Juicer Market report are:

Family Expenses

Commercial Scope of Juicer Market:

The technical barriers of Juicer are low, and the Solar Grade Juicer market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Omega, Breville, Oster, Hurom, Cuisinart, Kuvings, Philips, and others.

The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are health awareness and household income. With the improvement of peoples awareness of health and household income, the increased consumption of juicers are expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Juicer raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Juicer.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of Juicer in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the Juicer market.

In China, Juicer manufactures mainly include Joyoung, Supor, Midea, Donlim, SKG, Deer, Xibeile, OUKE, and others. As the same time, in Chinese market, some common foreign brands occupy relative large market share, such as Philips, Panasonic, Hurom, and Omega.

China is the worldâs largest producer of Juicer; as the same time, the consumption of Juicer in China grown gradually. In the result, Juicer in China was export-oriented until now.

The worldwide market for Juicer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 2180 million US$ in 2024, from 1940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

