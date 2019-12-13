Global Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of the Segmentation Which Comprises Product Type, Business Strategies, Development Factors and Forecast 2026

Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
This report studies the Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) market, KLH, which can be used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient (âAPIâ), is a very large, high molecular weight, oxygen-carrying glycoprotein made of millions of atoms. There are two KLH subunit forms, KLH1 and KLH2, each composed of seven or eight functional units, with each functional unit having an oxygen binding site of two copper atoms. Keyhole limpet hemocyanin is an extremely large, heterogeneous glycosylated protein consisting of subunits with a molecular weight of 350,000 and 390,000 in aggregates with molecular weights of 4,500,000-13,000,000. Each domain of a KLH subunit contains two copper atoms that together bind a single oxygen molecule (O2). The KLH protein is potently immunogenic yet safe in humans and is therefore highly prized as a vaccine carrier protein.
KLH protein is derived only from the hemolymph of the giant keyhole limpet (megathura crenulata), which is native only to a limited stretch of the Pacific Ocean coastline along Southern California and Baja California, Mexico.KLH can be used as an active pharmaceutical ingredient and has high medical value. Due to high technology barrier and scarce raw material, there are few companies able to produce KLH and biosyn highly monopolizes the market at the moment.
The global keyhole limpet hemocyanin production will increase to 2132g in 2017, from 1570g in 2012, it is estimated that the global keyhole limpet hemocyanin demand will develop with a CAGR of 4.03% in the coming five years.
Megathura crenulata is native to rocky coasts of Southern California, United States to Baja California, Mexico and are found at shallow depths below the low tide line. American companies dominate the keyhole limpet hemocyanin product market. But downstream demand of keyhole limpet hemocyanin mainly is concentrated in Europe. Owning to immature technology, there is no company in China produce KLH for the time being.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Biosyn
Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Market by Types
Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Segment by Type
2.3 Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Consumption by Type
2.4 Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Segment by Application
2.5 Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Consumption by Application
3 Global Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) by Players
3.1 Global Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) by Regions
4.1 Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) by Regions
4.2 Americas Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Distributors
10.3 Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Customer
11 Global Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Market Forecast
11.1 Global Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Forecast by Regions
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.7 Global Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Company Details
12.2 Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Product Offered
12.3 Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)
12.4 Main Business Overview
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
No. of pages: 136
