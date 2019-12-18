Global Knife Gate Valves Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Knife gate valve is linear shut off valves that are light weight with compact construction. Valves are available as manual with hand-wheel, or can be automated with pneumatic cylinder actuator for remote operation. The arc shape of the gate of knife gate valve is signed to be particularly suitable for cutting off fluid containing fiber or suspended particles, so the knife gate valves are ideal for many applications in the process industries of pulp & paper, wastewater treatment, mining, sugar making and chemical processing.

In the coming years there is an increasing volume demand for Knife Gate Valves in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Knife Gate Valves. Increasing of construction fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on agriculture Knife Gate Valves industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Knife Gate Valves will drive growth in Asia markets.

Orbinox

DeZURIK

Emerson (Pentair Valves & Controls)

VAG

Bray International

Flowrox

AVK

Weir

StafsjÃ¶ Valves

Velan

ERHARD

CYL

Red Valve

Tecofi

ITT

SISTAG (WEY Valve)

Davis Valve

Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technolog

GEFA Processtechnik

Trueline Valve Corporation

SUPERO SEIKI

Chuan Chuan Metal Valves

Knife Gate Valves Market by Types

Pneumatic Knife Gate Valve

Electric Knife Gate Valve

Manual Knife Gate Valve

Knife Gate Valves Market by Applications

Pulp and Paper

Wastewater Treatment

Oil and Gas

Mining

Power