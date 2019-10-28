Global Kojic Acid Market Trends & Forecast by 2019- Analysis by Geographical Regions, Size, Type and Application Forecast 2024

Global “Kojic Acid Market” 2024- report describes the vital development factors, opportunities and market share of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The report Kojic Acid offers a comprehensive market outlook and evolution rate during the past present and forecast period, with concise study, Kojic Acid market effectively describes the market value, volume, price trend, and development opportunities.

Kojic acid with the chemical name 5-hydroxy-2-hydroxymethyl-4-pyrone is produced by several species of fungi, especially Aspergillus oryzae, which has the Japanese common name koji. It is a by-product in the fermentation process of malting rice, for use in the manufacturing of sake, the Japanese rice wine. 13C-Labeling studies have revealed at least two pathways to kojic acid. In the usual route, dehydratase enzymes convert glucose to kojic acid. Pentoses are also viable precursors in which case dihydroxyacetone is invoked as an intermediate.Kojic acid is a mild inhibitor of the formation of pigment in plant and animal tissues, and is used in food and cosmetics to preserve or change colors of substances..

