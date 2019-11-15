Global L(+)-Lactic Acid Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “L(+)-Lactic Acid Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Lactic acid has a systematic name that is 2-hydroxypropionic acid, which is widely existed in nature. Lactic acid is formed when glucose is broken down for energy in the absence of sufficient oxygen.

L(+)-Lactic acid excellent is produced from natural corn starch by advanced bio-fermentation and refining technology. The lactic acid is colorless to yellow liquid, having a mild acid odor and taste.In global market, the production of L(+)-Lactic acid increases from 467 KMT in 2011 to 530 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 3.2%. In 2015, the global L(+)-Lactic acid market is led by USA, capturing about 40.13% of global L(+)-Lactic Acid production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 27.90% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of L(+)-Lactic acid are concentrated in Corbion, Naturework, Galactic and Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology. Corbion is the world leader, holding 30.51% production market share in 2015.The global L(+)-Lactic acid revenue exceed 575 Million USD in 2015, at a CAGR of about 2% from 2017 to 2022.In application, L(+)-Lactic Acid downstream is wide and recently L(+)-Lactic Acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of food & beverage, home & personal care, industrial applications and pharmaceutical. and others. Globally, the L(+)-Lactic Acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for industrial applications which accounts for nearly 56.78% of total downstream consumption of L(+)-Lactic Acid in global.In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, L(+)-Lactic Acid production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of L(+)-Lactic Acid is estimated to be 668 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Corbion

Naturework

Galactic

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology

COFCO Biochemical (AnHui)

Musashino Chemical

ADM

Yancheng Haijianuo

Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech

Shanxi Biochemical

Jungbunzlauer

Zhengzhou Tianrun

Shangdong Fullsail

Tripura Bio Tech Limited L(+)-Lactic Acid Market by Types

Food grade

Industrial grade

Pharmaceutical grade L(+)-Lactic Acid Market by Applications

Pharmaceutical

Home & personal care

Industrial Applications

Food & Beverage