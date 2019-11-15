Global L(+)-Lactic Acid Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Global “L(+)-Lactic Acid Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Lactic acid has a systematic name that is 2-hydroxypropionic acid, which is widely existed in nature. Lactic acid is formed when glucose is broken down for energy in the absence of sufficient oxygen.
L(+)-Lactic acid excellent is produced from natural corn starch by advanced bio-fermentation and refining technology. The lactic acid is colorless to yellow liquid, having a mild acid odor and taste.In global market, the production of L(+)-Lactic acid increases from 467 KMT in 2011 to 530 K MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 3.2%. In 2015, the global L(+)-Lactic acid market is led by USA, capturing about 40.13% of global L(+)-Lactic Acid production. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 27.90% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of L(+)-Lactic acid are concentrated in Corbion, Naturework, Galactic and Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology. Corbion is the world leader, holding 30.51% production market share in 2015.The global L(+)-Lactic acid revenue exceed 575 Million USD in 2015, at a CAGR of about 2% from 2017 to 2022.In application, L(+)-Lactic Acid downstream is wide and recently L(+)-Lactic Acid has acquired increasing significance in various fields of food & beverage, home & personal care, industrial applications and pharmaceutical. and others. Globally, the L(+)-Lactic Acid market is mainly driven by growing demand for industrial applications which accounts for nearly 56.78% of total downstream consumption of L(+)-Lactic Acid in global.In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, L(+)-Lactic Acid production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of L(+)-Lactic Acid is estimated to be 668 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
L(+)-Lactic Acid Market by Types
L(+)-Lactic Acid Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- ………………
Table of Content of Global L(+)-Lactic Acid Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 L(+)-Lactic Acid Segment by Type
2.3 L(+)-Lactic Acid Consumption by Type
2.4 L(+)-Lactic Acid Segment by Application
2.5 L(+)-Lactic Acid Consumption by Application
3 Global L(+)-Lactic Acid by Players
3.1 Global L(+)-Lactic Acid Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global L(+)-Lactic Acid Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global L(+)-Lactic Acid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
…………………And Continue
No. of Pages: – 167
