Global L-Lysine Market 2019 | Upcoming Trends, Industry Segments, Growth, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2024

Global L-Lysine Market 2019

Global "L-Lysine Market" 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024.

The Global L-Lysine market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global L-Lysine market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global L-Lysine market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

CJ(KR)

Ajinomoto(JP)

ADM(US)

Evonik(DE)

GLOBAL Bio-Chem(CN)

Meihua(CN)

COFCO(CN)

East Hope(CN)

Juneng Golden Corn(CN)

Chengfu Group(CN)

Scope of the Report:

The L-Lysine industry concentration is high. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Korea, China, USA and Germany.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to raw material and aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either.

China is the No.1 play in this industry and takes a market share of 62% in 2016, followed by North America.

On the key consumption markets, China takes the market share of 37%, followed by Europe with 26% in 2016.

The price is affected by the raw material and supply, in these years, L-Lysine suffer a huge price fluctuation, mostly due to the overcapacity. So, reducing capacity has been the industry characteristics in recent years.

The worldwide market for L-Lysine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 3730 million US$ in 2024, from 3070 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Type 98

Type 70

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Animal Feed

Food Industry

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



