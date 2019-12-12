 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Laminate Flooring Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Laminate Flooring

Laminate Flooring Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Laminate flooring (also called floating wood tile in the United States) is a multi-layer synthetic flooring product fused together with a lamination process. Laminate flooring simulates wood (or sometimes stone) with a photographic applique layer under a clear protective layer. The inner core layer is usually composed of melamine resin and fiber board materials.
First, for industry structure analysis, the Laminate Flooring industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 26 % of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production value area in 2016, also the leader in the whole Laminate Flooring industry. Second, the production of Laminate Flooring increased from 1084.27 M sq.m in 2012 to 1338.78 M sq.m in 2016 with an average growth rate of 5.42%.Third, China occupied 37.15% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 26.61% and 19.57% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30.33% of the global consumption volume in 2016. Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Laminate Flooring producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Fifth, for forecast, the global Laminate Flooring revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Laminate Flooring.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mohawk Industries

  • Shaw Industries
  • CLASSEN Group
  • Tarkett
  • Power Dekor
  • Armstrong
  • Kastamonu Entegre
  • Kronoflooring
  • Homenice
  • Formica Group
  • Nature
  • Samling Group
  • Mannington Mills
  • Egger
  • Swiss Krono Group
  • An Xin
  • Alsafloor SA
  • Der International Flooring
  • Kaindl Flooring
  • Meisterwerke
  • Range Gunilla Flooring
  • Shiyou Timber
  • Hamberger Industriewerke
  • Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd
  • Shengda
  • Faus Group

    Laminate Flooring Market by Types

  • Thin Laminate Flooring
  • Thick Laminate Flooring

    Laminate Flooring Market by Applications

  • Residential
  • Commercial

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Laminate Flooring Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Laminate Flooring Segment by Type

    2.3 Laminate Flooring Consumption by Type

    2.4 Laminate Flooring Segment by Application

    2.5 Laminate Flooring Consumption by Application

    3 Global Laminate Flooring by Players

    3.1 Global Laminate Flooring Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Laminate Flooring Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Laminate Flooring Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Laminate Flooring by Regions

    4.1 Laminate Flooring by Regions

    4.2 Americas Laminate Flooring Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Laminate Flooring Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Laminate Flooring Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Laminate Flooring Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Laminate Flooring Distributors

    10.3 Laminate Flooring Customer

    11 Global Laminate Flooring Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Laminate Flooring Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Laminate Flooring Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Laminate Flooring Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Laminate Flooring Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Laminate Flooring Product Offered

    12.3 Laminate Flooring Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 181

