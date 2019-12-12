Global Laminate Flooring Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

Laminate flooring (also called floating wood tile in the United States) is a multi-layer synthetic flooring product fused together with a lamination process. Laminate flooring simulates wood (or sometimes stone) with a photographic applique layer under a clear protective layer. The inner core layer is usually composed of melamine resin and fiber board materials.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Laminate Flooring industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 26 % of the revenue market. Regionally, China is the biggest production value area in 2016, also the leader in the whole Laminate Flooring industry. Second, the production of Laminate Flooring increased from 1084.27 M sq.m in 2012 to 1338.78 M sq.m in 2016 with an average growth rate of 5.42%.Third, China occupied 37.15% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 26.61% and 19.57% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, Europe was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 30.33% of the global consumption volume in 2016. Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Laminate Flooring producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Fifth, for forecast, the global Laminate Flooring revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Laminate Flooring.

Mohawk Industries

Shaw Industries

CLASSEN Group

Tarkett

Power Dekor

Armstrong

Kastamonu Entegre

Kronoflooring

Homenice

Formica Group

Nature

Samling Group

Mannington Mills

Egger

Swiss Krono Group

An Xin

Alsafloor SA

Der International Flooring

Kaindl Flooring

Meisterwerke

Range Gunilla Flooring

Shiyou Timber

Hamberger Industriewerke

Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd

Shengda

Laminate Flooring Market by Types

Thin Laminate Flooring

Laminate Flooring Market by Applications

Residential