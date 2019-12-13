Global Laminated Flexible Press Market 2020 Concentration Rate, Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue

Flexible Press use fluid ink with strong fluidity. The ink is transferred from the ink bucket roller and the anilox roller to the graphic and text parts of the printing plate for inking. Then the printing pressure is applied by the roller to transfer the ink from the printing plate to the substrate, and finally the printing process is completed on the dry surface.

Major companies which drives the Laminated Flexible Press industry are:

BOBST

PCMC

Mark Andy

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Nilpeter

UTECO

Comexi

KBA-Flexotecnica S.p.A.

WINDMOELLERï¼HOELSCHER

OMET

Rotatek

Weifang Donghang

Ekofa

Taiyo Kikai

XIâAN AEROSPACE-HUAYANG

Omso

Lohia Corp

Laminated Flexible Press Report Segmentation: Laminated Flexible Press Market Segments by Type:

2 Color

4 Color

6 Color & Above Laminated Flexible Press Market Segments by Application:

Flexible Packaging

Label Manufacturing

Corrugated