Global Laminating Film Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regional Outlook, Technology, Opportunity and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Laminating Film

Laminating Film Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Laminating film is composed of polyester and adhesives to produce a smooth and clear lamination. The film needs gluing and rewinding before compositing with prints in the manufacturing process. It can be used for whitewashing and protecting object by sticking on the surface directly.
First, Laminating Film is a kind of environment-friendly coated materials which can be used for industrial printing, commercial printing and special purpose application. With the development of economy, laminating film has huge market potential in the future.Second, BOPP thin film, BOPET thin film, BOPA thin film, EVA hot melt adhesive and LDPE hot melt adhesive are the main raw materials for the production of Laminating Film. With the development of Laminating Film, raw materialsâ manufacturers are also benefited from the Laminating Film industry in some extent.Third, the manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe, Asia, China. COSMO is the largest manufacturer in the global ans the laminating film industry develops fast in China.
All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. In recent two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the worlds leading technology. But they still need to create more types of Laminating Films.Forth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye on economic indexes and leadersâ prefer. Fifth, the global Laminating Film production will increase to 552079 MT in 2015, from 422107 MT in 2010, it is estimated that the global Laminating Film demand will develop with an average growth rate of about 4.5% in the coming five years.Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a slow decline curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
â

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

COSMO

  • Transilwrap
  • D&K
  • Flex Film
  • Derprosa
  • GMP
  • IPAK
  • J-Film
  • KDX
  • Guangdong Eko
  • New Era
  • Yantai Hongqing
  • Wenzhou Dingxin

    Laminating Film Market by Types

  • BOPP Laminating Film
  • BOPET Laminating Film
  • BOPA Laminating Film

    Laminating Film Market by Applications

  • Industrial Printing
  • Commercial Printing
  • Special Purpose Type

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Laminating Film Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Laminating Film Segment by Type

    2.3 Laminating Film Consumption by Type

    2.4 Laminating Film Segment by Application

    2.5 Laminating Film Consumption by Application

    3 Global Laminating Film by Players

    3.1 Global Laminating Film Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Laminating Film Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Laminating Film Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Laminating Film by Regions

    4.1 Laminating Film by Regions

    4.2 Americas Laminating Film Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Laminating Film Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Laminating Film Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Laminating Film Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Laminating Film Distributors

    10.3 Laminating Film Customer

    11 Global Laminating Film Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Laminating Film Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Laminating Film Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Laminating Film Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Laminating Film Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Laminating Film Product Offered

    12.3 Laminating Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 165

