Global Large Circular Knitting Machine Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Large Circular knitting machines is a machine by which tubular and seamless fabrics are produced using knitting with circular needles and shaping the fabric by varying the tension or length of the knitting stitches is called circular knitting machine. It is a technique of knitting in circular or tubular form with curved or straight needles for making knitting stitches. There are several types of circular knitting machines which produce long lengths of tubular fabric and quite often they are manufactured. This machine is used for single plain cloth, elastic cloth etc. being used for apparel textiles, home textiles, technical textiles, etc.

The world consumption of large circular knitting machines is fluctuant, especially in China region owing to the impact of the textile industry. In global market, the consumption of large circular knitting machines decreases from 36.7 K Units in 2012 to 31.1 K Units in 2016. The global large circular knitting machines market is led by China, capturing about 56.45% of global large circular knitting machines sales in 2016. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 17.61% global consumption share.

Pailung

Baiyuan Machine

Mayer & Cie

Terrot

Santoni

Fukuhara

Tayu

Wellmade

Orizio

Hang Xing

Hengyi

Hongji

Taifan

Sanda

Unitex

Nan Sing Machinery

Jiunn Long

Welltex

Fukuhama

Wellknit

Santec Large Circular Knitting Machine Market by Types

Single Circular Knitting Machines

Double Circular Knitting Machines Large Circular Knitting Machine Market by Applications

Apparel Textiles

Home Textiles

Technical Textiles