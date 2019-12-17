 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Laser Displacement Sensor Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Laser Displacement Sensor

GlobalLaser Displacement Sensor Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Laser Displacement Sensor Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Laser Displacement Sensor Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Laser Displacement Sensor globally.

About Laser Displacement Sensor:

Laser displacement sensors and meters are comprised of a light-emitting element and a position sensitive detector (PSD) and detect targets using triangulation. A semiconductor laser is used as the light emitting element. A lens focuses the beam on the target. The target reflects the beam back through the lens where it is focused on the position-sensitive detector (PSD), forming a beam spot. The beam spot moves as the target moves. Displacement can be determined by detecting the movement of the beam spot.

Laser Displacement Sensor Market Manufactures:

  • SICK
  • KEYENCE
  • Panasonic
  • COGNEX
  • Turck
  • OMRON
  • ELAG
  • Micro-Epsilon
  • Acuity
  • MTI Instruments
  • BANNER
  • OPTEX
  • SENSOPART
  • ZSY
  • Sunny Optical

    Laser Displacement Sensor Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Laser Displacement Sensor Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Laser Displacement Sensor Market Types:

  • <100mm
  • 100mm-300mm
  • >300mm

    Laser Displacement Sensor Market Applications:

  • Automotive Industry
  • Aerospace & Military Industry
  • Industrial Manufacturing
  • Electronics and Photovoltaic Industry
  • Others

    The Report provides in depth research of the Laser Displacement Sensor Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Laser Displacement Sensor Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Laser Displacement Sensor Market Report:

  • The laser displacement sensor market is predicted to witness an exponential growth in the forthcoming years on the back of rising trend of industrial automation along with cost saving practices in quality control. This is leading laser displacement sensors to find application across a number of application areas such as robotics, machine tools, and material handling among others.
  • Apart from this, rising use of laser displacement sensors in consumer electronics and automotive sectors coupled with their rising demand from other industries is immensely benefitting the laser displacement sensor market, globally. At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the laser displacement sensor industry is generally at a more advanced level, the worlds large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe, USA and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.
  • In terms of volume, the global laser displacement sensor industry reached a sales volume of approximately 701.36 K Units in 2016, and is expected to reach 1243.2 K Units in 2022.
  • KEYENCE, SICK and Panasonic captured the top three sales share spots in the laser displacement sensor market in 2016. KEYENCE dominated with 24.46% sales share, followed by SICK with 121.06% sales share and Panasonic with 11.21% sales share.
  • There are major three classification of laser displacement sensor in this report, the measurement range of displacement sensor 300mm. Globally, the sales volume share of each type of laser displacement sensor is 19.46%, 36.93% and 43.61% respectively in 2016. The segment of more than 300mm range laser displacement sensors holds the leading market share amongst all segments based on range. This is because of an extensive number of sensors that are available in this segment.
  • Geography-wise, Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the leading growth rate amongst all key regional markets for laser displacement sensor. The growth in the region is driven by the presence of a large number of manufacturing units in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region of laser displacement sensor, with a consumption market share nearly 39.65% in 2016. The second place is North America; following Asia Pacific with the consumption market share over 26.83 % in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Laser Displacement Sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 3490 million US$ in 2024, from 2140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Laser Displacement Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

