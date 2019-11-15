 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Laser Welding Machine Market 2019-2025 Estimated Size, Share, Emerging Technologies, Professional Outlook, Regional Segmentation by Type and Applications

November 15, 2019

Laser Welding Machine_tagg

Global “Laser Welding Machine Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Laser Welding Machine market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Laser Welding Machine industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Laser Welding Machine Market:

  • Emerson
  • IPG Photonics
  • OR Lasertechnologie
  • Trumpf
  • Amada Miyachi
  • Cmf
  • Emag
  • Fanuc Robotics
  • Golden Laser
  • Gsi Group
  • Jenoptik
  • Lasag
  • Laserline
  • Laserstar Technologies
  • Mecasonic
  • Perfect Laser
  • Precitec
  • Coherent-Rofin
  • Sigma Laser
  • SLTL
  • Spi Lasers
  • Wuhan Tianqi Laser Equipment Manufacturing

    Know About Laser Welding Machine Market: 

    Laser welding is a welding technique used to join pieces of metal or thermoplastics through the use of a laser. The beam provides a concentrated heat source, allowing for narrow, deep welds and high welding rates. The process is frequently used in high volume applications using automation, such as in the automotive industry. It is based on keyhole or penetration mode welding.The three types of lasers commonly used, which are solid-state lasers, gas lasers and fiber laser. The first type uses one of several solid media, including synthetic ruby (chromium in aluminum oxide), neodymium in glass (Nd:glass), and the most common type, neodymium in yttrium aluminum garnet (Nd:YAG). Gas lasers use mixtures of gases such as helium, nitrogen, and carbon dioxide (CO2 laser) as a medium.The global Laser Welding Machine market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    Laser Welding Machine Market by Applications:

  • Medical
  • Electronics
  • Jewelry Industry
  • Automotive
  • Tool and Mold-Making
  • Others

    Laser Welding Machine Market by Types:

  • Fiber laser welding machine
  • COâ laser welding machine
  • Solid-state laser welding machine

    Regions covered in the Laser Welding Machine Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Laser Welding Machine Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Laser Welding Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Laser Welding Machine Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Laser Welding Machine Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Laser Welding Machine Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Laser Welding Machine Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Laser Welding Machine Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Laser Welding Machine Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Laser Welding Machine Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Laser Welding Machine Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Laser Welding Machine Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Laser Welding Machine Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Laser Welding Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Laser Welding Machine Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Laser Welding Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Laser Welding Machine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Laser Welding Machine Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Laser Welding Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Laser Welding Machine Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Laser Welding Machine Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Laser Welding Machine Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Laser Welding Machine Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Laser Welding Machine Revenue by Product
    4.3 Laser Welding Machine Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Laser Welding Machine Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Laser Welding Machine by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Laser Welding Machine Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Laser Welding Machine Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Laser Welding Machine by Product
    6.3 North America Laser Welding Machine by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Laser Welding Machine by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Laser Welding Machine Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Laser Welding Machine Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Laser Welding Machine by Product
    7.3 Europe Laser Welding Machine by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Laser Welding Machine by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Laser Welding Machine Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Laser Welding Machine Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Laser Welding Machine by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Laser Welding Machine by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Laser Welding Machine by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Laser Welding Machine Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Laser Welding Machine Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Laser Welding Machine by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Laser Welding Machine by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Laser Welding Machine by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Laser Welding Machine Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Laser Welding Machine Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Laser Welding Machine by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Laser Welding Machine by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Laser Welding Machine Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Laser Welding Machine Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Laser Welding Machine Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Laser Welding Machine Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Laser Welding Machine Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Laser Welding Machine Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Laser Welding Machine Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Laser Welding Machine Forecast
    12.5 Europe Laser Welding Machine Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Laser Welding Machine Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Laser Welding Machine Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Laser Welding Machine Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Laser Welding Machine Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

