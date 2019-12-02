 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Leather Goods Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Leather Goods

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Leather Goods Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Leather Goods Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Leather Goods is a general designation for the products that are made from leather, which include a wide range of goods, such as sofa, leather chairs, leather handbag, luggage and wallet, etc. In a broader sens
Since this category of goods involves a large scale of types, this report will separately research on them, and it can basically divided into the following as leather gloves, shoes, clothing, leather products for Vehicle upholstery, furniture, luggage, decoration and others.
The material, leather, also include a wide range of resource. It is made by tanning of animal skin and rawhide. Leather also has a wide material resource, including cowhide, buffalo hide, hog skin, goat and sheep skin, deer skin, and other large amount origins of animal skins. The range of synthetic materials used in the leather goods industry is very wide.
Leather is widely used. Despite the commodities mentioned above, leather is also used for industrial manufacturing such as conveyer belt, cushion, and so forth. This report will only focus on the daily use consumption of leather goods.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • LVMH
  • Richemont Group
  • Kering
  • Belle
  • Coach
  • Hermes
  • Burberry
  • Prada Group
  • Fossil Group
  • Hugo Boss
  • Ferragamo
  • Daphne
  • MANWAH
  • Natuzzi
  • AoKang
  • C. banner
  • Red Dragonfly
  • Ekornes
  • Saturday

    Leather Goods Market by Types

  • Cowhide
  • Buffalo Hide
  • Sheep and Goat Skin
  • Deer Skin
  • Hog Skin
  • Crocodile
  • Synthetic leather
  • Others

    Leather Goods Market by Applications

  • Gloves
  • Footwear
  • Clothing
  • Vehicle upholstery
  • Furniture upholstery
  • Luggage and other Leather goods

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Table of Content of Global Leather Goods Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Leather Goods Segment by Type

    2.3 Leather Goods Consumption by Type

    2.4 Leather Goods Segment by Application

    2.5 Leather Goods Consumption by Application

    3 Global Leather Goods by Players

    3.1 Global Leather Goods Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Leather Goods Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Leather Goods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 163

