Global LED Components Market Growth Analysis 2019 to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors Forecast to 2025

Global "LED Components Market" 2019-2025 research report

A light-emitting diode (LED) is a two-lead semiconductor light source. It is a pân junction diode that emits light when activated. When a suitable current is applied to the leads, electrons are able to recombine with electron holes within the device, releasing energy in the form of photons. This effect is called electroluminescence, and the colour of the light (corresponding to the energy of the photon) is determined by the energy band gap of the semiconductor. LEDs are typically small (less than 1 mm2) and integrated optical components may be used to shape the radiation pattern.

LED uses fall into three major categories which are Indicators and signs, Data communication and signaling, and Lighting. The low energy consumption, low maintenance and small size of LEDs has led to uses as status indicators and displays on a variety of equipment and installations. Large-area LED displays are used as stadium displays, dynamic decorative displays, and dynamic message signs on freeways. Thin, lightweight message displays are used at airports and railway stations, and as destination displays for trains, buses, trams, and ferries. With the development of high-efficiency and high-power LEDs, it has become possible to use LEDs in lighting and illumination. LEDs are used as street lights and in other architectural lighting. The mechanical robustness and long lifetime are used in automotive lighting on cars, motorcycles, and bicycle lights. Light can be used to transmit data and analog signals. For example, lighting white LEDs can be used in systems assisting people to navigate in closed spaces while searching necessary rooms or objects.

Everlight Electronics

Epistar

Huga Opotech

Lite-On Optoelectronics

Techcore

Kingbright

Lextar Electronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Miniature LED

High-Power LED

AC-Driven LED LED Components Market by Applications:

Indicators and signs

Lighting