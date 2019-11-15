 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global LED Components Market Growth Analysis 2019 to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

LED Components

GlobalLED Components Market 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of LED Components industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global LED Components market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About LED Components Market:

  • A light-emitting diode (LED) is a two-lead semiconductor light source. It is a pân junction diode that emits light when activated. When a suitable current is applied to the leads, electrons are able to recombine with electron holes within the device, releasing energy in the form of photons. This effect is called electroluminescence, and the colour of the light (corresponding to the energy of the photon) is determined by the energy band gap of the semiconductor. LEDs are typically small (less than 1 mm2) and integrated optical components may be used to shape the radiation pattern.
  • LED uses fall into three major categories which are Indicators and signs, Data communication and signaling, and Lighting. The low energy consumption, low maintenance and small size of LEDs has led to uses as status indicators and displays on a variety of equipment and installations. Large-area LED displays are used as stadium displays, dynamic decorative displays, and dynamic message signs on freeways. Thin, lightweight message displays are used at airports and railway stations, and as destination displays for trains, buses, trams, and ferries. With the development of high-efficiency and high-power LEDs, it has become possible to use LEDs in lighting and illumination. LEDs are used as street lights and in other architectural lighting. The mechanical robustness and long lifetime are used in automotive lighting on cars, motorcycles, and bicycle lights. Light can be used to transmit data and analog signals. For example, lighting white LEDs can be used in systems assisting people to navigate in closed spaces while searching necessary rooms or objects.
  • In 2019, the market size of LED Components is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LED Components. This report studies the global market size of LED Components, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the LED Components production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • Everlight Electronics
  • Epistar
  • Huga Opotech
  • Lite-On Optoelectronics
  • Techcore
  • Kingbright
  • Lextar Electronics
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
  • Opto Tech

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    LED Components Market by Types:

  • Miniature LED
  • High-Power LED
  • AC-Driven LED

    LED Components Market by Applications:

  • Indicators and signs
  • Lighting
  • Data communication and signalling

    The study objectives of LED Components Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the LED Components Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).
    • Focuses on the key LED Components manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    LED Components Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 LED Components Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global LED Components Market Size

    2.2 LED Components Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for LED Components Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 LED Components Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 LED Components Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 LED Components Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 LED Components Production by Regions

    4.1 Global LED Components Production by Regions

    5 LED Components Consumption by Regions

    5.1 Global LED Components Consumption by Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global LED Components Production by Type

    6.2 Global LED Components Revenue by Type

    6.3 LED Components Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global LED Components Breakdown Data by Application

    8 Manufacturers Profiles with Company Detail, Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    9 Production Forecasts

    9.1 LED Components Production and Revenue Forecast

    9.2 LED Components Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

    9.3 LED Components Key Producers Forecast

    9.4 Forecast by Type

    10 Consumption Forecast

    11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

    12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

    13 Key Findings in the Global LED Components Study

    Click Here for Detailed TOC

     

