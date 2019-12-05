 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global LED Driver Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

LED Driver

Global “LED Driver Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. LED Driver market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global LED Driver Market Are:

  • TI
  • Macroblock
  • Maxim
  • Linear
  • NXP
  • Skyworks
  • Infineon
  • Toshiba
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Rohm
  • Sumacro
  • Silan
  • BPSemi
  • Sunmoon
  • Si-Power

    About LED Driver Market:

  • An LED driver (power supply) is an electrical device which regulates the power to an LED or a string (or strings) of LEDs. It controls the current flowing through the LED. What makes a driver different from conventional power supplies is that an LED driver responds to the ever-changing needs of the LED, or circuit of LEDs, by supplying a constant amount of power to the LED, as its electrical properties change with temperature.
  • As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with LED driver industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into LED driver industry.
  • For LED driver product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, and excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese LED driver industry not only begins to transit into high-end LED driver products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain. Although sales of LED driver brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the LED driver field.
  • The LED Driver market was valued at 2029.8 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3052 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LED Driver.

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of LED Driver :

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of LED Driver in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    LED Driver Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

  • Internal Drivers
  • External Drivers

    LED Driver Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

  • Lighting
  • Automotive
  • Fixed Telecommunications
  • Mobile Telecommunications
  • Computer & Office Equipment
  • Consumer
  • Military and Aerospace
  • Signage
  • Industrial, Medical & Security

    The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

    • What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of LED Driver ?
    • Who are the global key manufacturers of LED Driver Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?
    • What are the types and applications of LED Driver What being the market share of each type and application?
    • What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of LED Driver What being the manufacturing process of LED Driver ?
    • What will the LED Driver market size and the growth rate be in 2025?
    • What are the key factors driving the global LED Driver industry?

    Geographical Segmentation:

    LED Driver Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 LED Driver Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global LED Driver Market Size

    2.2 LED Driver Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for LED Driver Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 LED Driver Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 LED Driver Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 LED Driver Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 LED Driver Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global LED Driver Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global LED Driver Production by Type

    6.2 Global LED Driver Revenue by Type

    6.3 LED Driver Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global LED Driver Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

