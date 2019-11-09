 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global LED Driver Market Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Trends and Growth Parameters, 2019 to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 9, 2019

LED Driver

GlobalLED Driver Market 2019-2025 research report provides complete information of LED Driver industry. This reports highlights top manufactures, applications and types. It also offers geographical analysis into different regions with market development, production, consumption and revenue. Moreover, global LED Driver market report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2019-2025.

About LED Driver Market:

  • An LED driver (power supply) is an electrical device which regulates the power to an LED or a string (or strings) of LEDs. It controls the current flowing through the LED. What makes a driver different from conventional power supplies is that an LED driver responds to the ever-changing needs of the LED, or circuit of LEDs, by supplying a constant amount of power to the LED, as its electrical properties change with temperature.
  • As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with LED driver industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into LED driver industry.
  • For LED driver product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, and excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese LED driver industry not only begins to transit into high-end LED driver products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain. Although sales of LED driver brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the LED driver field.
  • The LED Driver market was valued at 2029.8 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 3052 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LED Driver.

    Major Key Players are as Follows:

  • TI
  • Macroblock
  • Maxim
  • Linear
  • NXP
  • Skyworks
  • Infineon
  • Toshiba
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Rohm
  • Sumacro
  • Silan
  • BPSemi
  • Sunmoon
  • Si-Power

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    LED Driver Market by Types:

  • Internal Drivers
  • External Drivers

    LED Driver Market by Applications:

  • Lighting
  • Automotive
  • Fixed Telecommunications
  • Mobile Telecommunications
  • Computer & Office Equipment
  • Consumer
  • Military and Aerospace
  • Signage
  • Industrial, Medical & Security

    The study objectives of LED Driver Market report are:

    • To analyze and study the LED Driver Market sales, value, status (2013-2019) and forecast (2019-2025).
    • Focuses on the key LED Driver manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    LED Driver Market TOC Covers the Following Points:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 LED Driver Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global LED Driver Market Size

    2.2 LED Driver Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for LED Driver Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 LED Driver Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 LED Driver Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 LED Driver Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 LED Driver Production by Regions

    4.1 Global LED Driver Production by Regions

    5 LED Driver Consumption by Regions

    5.1 Global LED Driver Consumption by Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global LED Driver Production by Type

    6.2 Global LED Driver Revenue by Type

    6.3 LED Driver Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global LED Driver Breakdown Data by Application

    8 Manufacturers Profiles with Company Detail, Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

    9 Production Forecasts

    9.1 LED Driver Production and Revenue Forecast

    9.2 LED Driver Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

    9.3 LED Driver Key Producers Forecast

    9.4 Forecast by Type

    10 Consumption Forecast

    11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

    12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

    13 Key Findings in the Global LED Driver Study

