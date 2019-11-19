Global LED Globe Bulbs Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

Global LED Globe Bulbs Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. LED Globe Bulbs Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by LED Globe Bulbs industry.

Geographically, LED Globe Bulbs Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of LED Globe Bulbs including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in LED Globe Bulbs Market Repot:

Philips

Westinghouse

TCP

Geeni

Bioluz

Torchstar

Sunco Lighting

GE

LED globe lightbulb is a kind of LED lightbulb that have been designed to look like the incandescent bulbs they supersede. They have the classic globe shape and as the technology develops, they are beginning to look more like traditional bulbs.

Bellow 10 Watt

10-19 Watt

20-29 Watt

30-49 Watt

50-59 Watt

60-69 Watt

Above 70 Watt LED Globe Bulbs Market Applications:

Outdoor Lighting

Asia-Pacific LED globe bulbs market is expected to experience the highest growth during the same period.

The worldwide market for LED Globe Bulbs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.