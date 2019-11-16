Global LED street lighting Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “LED street lighting Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global LED street lighting Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13842419

An LED street light is an integrated light that uses light emitting diodes (LED) as its light source. These are considered integrated lights because, in most cases, the luminaire and the fixture are not separate parts. In manufacturing, the LED light cluster is sealed on a panel and then assembled to the LED panel with a heat sink to become an integrated lighting fixture.

Because LED technology is advancing so rapidly, utility companies and municipalities may have concerns that systems purchased today will become obsolete or will not be compliant with future upgrades. Reputable manufacturers however are making their LED street light offerings future-proof by designing them with replaceable modules that can be swapped out as technology improves. As well, the Department of Energyâs model specification for roadway luminaires contains an optional clause that requires the luminaire/driver to be able to accept a control signal and dim for future control. Finally, once one community, utility or State successfully implements an LED street lighting system, it paves the way for others to follow.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Cree

LEOTEK

Hubbell

Acuity Brands

LSI Industries

GE Lighting

Philips Lighting

Eaton(Cooper)

Osram

Kingsun

Revolution Lighting

Excellence Optoelectronics LED street lighting Market by Types

<100W

100-150W

>150W LED street lighting Market by Applications

Highway

Arterials

Subsidiary Road& Residential Streets