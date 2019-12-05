Global LED Track Light Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026

LED Track lighting is a method of lighting where light fixtures are attached anywhere on a continuous track device which contains electrical conductors. This is as opposed to the routing of electrical wiring to individual light positions. Tracks can be mounted to ceilings or walls, lengthwise down beams, or crosswise across rafters or joists. They can also be hung with rods from especially high places like vaulted ceilings.

Eaton

Juno

Lithonia Lighting

Satco

WAC Lighting

Hubbell

Intense Lighting

AFX INC

Nora Lighting

AIXEN LITE

Eglo

LBL Lighting

Kichler Lighting

Kendal Lighting

EnviroLite

Rayconn

Kehei Lighting LED Track Light Market Segmentation Market by Type

1-Light LED Track

2-Light LED Track

4-Light LED Track

Others Market by Application

Residential

Commercial

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]