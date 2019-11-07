Global LED TVs Market: Regional Production and Consumption Volume, Size, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast 2025

Global “LED TVs Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the LED TVs Market. The LED TVs Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

LED TVs can be defined as a kind of LCD television that uses light emitting diodes instead of cold cathode fluorescent lights for backlighting the display.Global LED TVs market has witnessed a robust growth during the last five years and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the next five years. Growing consumer awareness coupled with brand image and changing consumer preference towards these products is influencing the demand for LED TVs around the World. Features such as high picture quality, enhanced color contrast, ultra-high resolution provided by the LED TVs and available at competitive rates are replacing the demand for CRT TVs with LED TVs.The global LED TVs market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Samsung

Sony

LG

Panasonic

Toshiba

Haier

Sharp

Regions covered in the LED TVs Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. LED TVs Market by Applications:

Exclusive distributors

Multi brand dealers

Hypermarkets/supermarkets

Online portals LED TVs Market by Types:

Edge Lit

Back Lit fill array

Direct Lit

Nano Crystal