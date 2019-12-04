Global Levonorgestrel Market 2019 Report Leading Countries with Size and Share, Growth Rate, Market Latest Trends, Future Technologies Forecast to 2025

Bayer

Paladin Labs

Foundation Consumer Healthcare

Theramex (Teva)

Pfizer

Apotex

Levonorgestrel is a hormonal medication which is used in a number of birth control methods. In pill form, sold under the brand name Plan B among others, it is useful within 120 hours as emergency birth control. It becomes less effective the longer after sex and only works before pregnancy has occurred. It is also combined with an estrogen to make Mixture Products. Within an intrauterine device (IUD), sold as Mirena among others, it is effective for long-term prevention of pregnancy. An implantable form of levonorgestrel is also available in some countries.Levonorgestrel is widely sales through Hospital, Drug Store and Online Sale. The most proportion of Levonorgestrel is sales through Drug Store, and the proportion is about 73%.

Hospital

Drug Store

Online Sale Levonorgestrel Market by Types:

Levonorgestrel Table

Mixture Products