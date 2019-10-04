Global Levonorgestrel Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

Global “Levonorgestrel Market” report distributes a detailed study of present and upcoming opportunities to clarify the future investment in the market. Global Levonorgestrel market 2019-2024 report shares information regarding production, consumption, export, and Import by Regions.

About Levonorgestrel:

Levonorgestrel is a hormonal medication which is used in a number of birth control methods. In pill form, sold under the brand name Plan B among others, it is useful within 120 hours as emergency birth control. It becomes less effective the longer after sex and only works before pregnancy has occurred. It is also combined with an estrogen to make Mixture Products. Within an intrauterine device (IUD), sold as Mirena among others, it is effective for long-term prevention of pregnancy. An implantable form of levonorgestrel is also available in some countries.

Competitive Key Vendors-

Bayer

Paladin Labs

Foundation Consumer Healthcare

Theramex (Teva)

Pfizer

Apotex

HRA Pharma

Levonorgestrel Table

Mixture Products

Hormone-releasing IUD Levonorgestrel Market Applications:

Hospital

Drug Store

Scope of Levonorgestrel Market:

Levonorgestrel is widely sales through Hospital, Drug Store and Online Sale. The most proportion of Levonorgestrel is sales through Drug Store, and the proportion is about 73%.

The worldwide market for Levonorgestrel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.