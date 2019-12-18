Global LFP Cathode Material Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

Global LFP Cathode Material Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The LFP Cathode Material Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
Get Sample PDF Copy of LFP Cathode Material Market Research Report at :-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13881880
Li-phosphate offers good electrochemical performance with low resistance. This is made possible with nano-scale phosphate cathode material. The key benefits are high current rating and long cycle life, besides good thermal stability, enhanced safety and tolerance if abused.
Li-phosphate is more tolerant to full charge conditions and is less stressed than other lithium-ion systems if kept at high voltage for a prolonged time. As a trade-off, its lower nominal voltage of 3.2V/cell reduces the specific energy below that of cobalt-blended lithium-ion. With most batteries, cold temperature reduces performance and elevated storage temperature shortens the service life, and Li-phosphate is no exception. Li-phosphate has a higher self-discharge than other Li-ion batteries, which can cause balancing issues with aging. This can be mitigated by buying high quality cells and/or using sophisticated control electronics, both of which increase the cost of the pack. Cleanliness in manufacturing is of importance for longevity.
The development of power battery and energy storage battery markets have affected the demand positively. But due to the original limitation of LFPâs energy density, the usage of LFP will probably see the ceiling around 2018-2019 and transfer to a downturn trend. The global LFP capacity is concentrated in Mainland China and Taiwan.
The energy density roadmap of LFP in 2017-mechanical weight loss+ lightweight + LMFP material.
Mechanical weight loss: Lighting technology of auxiliary materials ( shell, foil), combined with optimized design of cell space, can improve 5% energy density while insuring the mechanical strength.
The TOP10 LFP material manufactures in China accounts for nearly 85% of the market share, yet it doesnât stop other enterprises stepping into the market. According to incomplete statistics, along with the operation of LFP capacities under construction, the total LFP capacity will reach 250 kilotons in 2018, which will be highly above the demand of around 90 kilotons. LFP batteries will be mainly used in electric buses and gradually turn to energy storage use in the future.
The price of LFP cathode material appears a downturn trend, on the other hand, few of these manufacturers can meet the power battery clientsâ demand for higher performance lithium iron materials. Currently the energy density of domestic LFP battery system is about 85~100Wh/kg, which is relatively low. Capacity per gram and compact density of most domestic LFP materials are below 135wh/kg and 2.3g/cm3 respectively.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Guizhou Anda Energy Technology
LFP Cathode Material Market by Types
LFP Cathode Material Market by Applications
Inquire More and Share Questions If Any Before the Purchase on This Report At: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13881880
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Detailed TOC of Global LFP Cathode Material Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 LFP Cathode Material Segment by Type
2.3 LFP Cathode Material Consumption by Type
2.4 LFP Cathode Material Segment by Application
2.5 LFP Cathode Material Consumption by Application
3 Global LFP Cathode Material by Players
3.1 Global LFP Cathode Material Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global LFP Cathode Material Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global LFP Cathode Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 LFP Cathode Material by Regions
4.1 LFP Cathode Material by Regions
4.2 Americas LFP Cathode Material Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC LFP Cathode Material Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe LFP Cathode Material Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa LFP Cathode Material Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 LFP Cathode Material Distributors
10.3 LFP Cathode Material Customer
And Many More……………
No. of pages: 136
Price of Report: $ 3660 (Single User Licence) Purchase Balsa Wood Market Report at https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13881880
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.
Contact Info:
Name: Ajay More
Email: [email protected]
Organization: Absolute Reports
Phone: +14242530807/+44203239 8187
For Other report : Piperonyl Butoxide (PBO) Industry 2019 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales and Drivers Analysis Research Report 2024
Capacitance Meter Industry:2019 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2025 Forecasts Research
Metal Teapot Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Key Players, Regional Analysis by Forecast to 2025
Self-Retaining Retractors Market 2019 Global Industry Leading Players Update, Gross Margin Analysis, Size, Development History, Business Prospect and Industry Research Report 2025