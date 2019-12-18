Global LFP Cathode Material Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global “LFP Cathode Material Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the LFP Cathode Material market size.

About LFP Cathode Material:

Li-phosphate offers good electrochemical performance with low resistance. This is made possible with nano-scale phosphate cathode material. The key benefits are high current rating and long cycle life, besides good thermal stability, enhanced safety and tolerance if abused.Li-phosphate is more tolerant to full charge conditions and is less stressed than other lithium-ion systems if kept at high voltage for a prolonged time. As a trade-off, its lower nominal voltage of 3.2V/cell reduces the specific energy below that of cobalt-blended lithium-ion. With most batteries, cold temperature reduces performance and elevated storage temperature shortens the service life, and Li-phosphate is no exception. Li-phosphate has a higher self-discharge than other Li-ion batteries, which can cause balancing issues with aging. This can be mitigated by buying high quality cells and/or using sophisticated control electronics, both of which increase the cost of the pack. Cleanliness in manufacturing is of importance for longevity.

Top Key Players of LFP Cathode Material Market:

Guizhou Anda Energy Technology

BTR New Energy Materials

Hunan Shenghua Technology

Pulead Technology Industry

Tianjin STL Energy Technology

Shenzhen Dynanonic

Yantai Zhuoneng Battery Materials

Chongqing Terui Battery Materials Major Types covered in the LFP Cathode Material Market report are:

Nano-LFP Cathode Material

Common-LFP Cathode Material Major Applications covered in the LFP Cathode Material Market report are:

Electric Vehicle

Base Station Scope of LFP Cathode Material Market:

The development of power battery and energy storage battery markets have affected the demand positively. But due to the original limitation of LFPâs energy density, the usage of LFP will probably see the ceiling around 2018-2019 and transfer to a downturn trend. The global LFP capacity is concentrated in Mainland China and Taiwan.

The energy density roadmap of LFP in 2017-mechanical weight loss+ lightweight + LMFP material.

Mechanical weight loss: Lighting technology of auxiliary materials ( shell, foil), combined with optimized design of cell space, can improve 5% energy density while insuring the mechanical strength.

The TOP10 LFP material manufactures in China accounts for nearly 85% of the market share, yet it doesnât stop other enterprises stepping into the market. According to incomplete statistics, along with the operation of LFP capacities under construction, the total LFP capacity will reach 250 kilotons in 2018, which will be highly above the demand of around 90 kilotons. LFP batteries will be mainly used in electric buses and gradually turn to energy storage use in the future.

The price of LFP cathode material appears a downturn trend, on the other hand, few of these manufacturers can meet the power battery clientsâ demand for higher performance lithium iron materials. Currently the energy density of domestic LFP battery system is about 85~100Wh/kg, which is relatively low. Capacity per gram and compact density of most domestic LFP materials are below 135wh/kg and 2.3g/cm3 respectively.

