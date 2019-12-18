 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global LFP Cathode Material Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

December 18, 2019

LFP Cathode Material

GlobalLFP Cathode Material Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the LFP Cathode Material market size.

About LFP Cathode Material:

Li-phosphate offers good electrochemical performance with low resistance. This is made possible with nano-scale phosphate cathode material. The key benefits are high current rating and long cycle life, besides good thermal stability, enhanced safety and tolerance if abused.Li-phosphate is more tolerant to full charge conditions and is less stressed than other lithium-ion systems if kept at high voltage for a prolonged time. As a trade-off, its lower nominal voltage of 3.2V/cell reduces the specific energy below that of cobalt-blended lithium-ion. With most batteries, cold temperature reduces performance and elevated storage temperature shortens the service life, and Li-phosphate is no exception. Li-phosphate has a higher self-discharge than other Li-ion batteries, which can cause balancing issues with aging. This can be mitigated by buying high quality cells and/or using sophisticated control electronics, both of which increase the cost of the pack. Cleanliness in manufacturing is of importance for longevity.

Top Key Players of LFP Cathode Material Market:

  • Guizhou Anda Energy Technology
  • BTR New Energy Materials
  • Hunan Shenghua Technology
  • Pulead Technology Industry
  • Tianjin STL Energy Technology
  • Shenzhen Dynanonic
  • Yantai Zhuoneng Battery Materials
  • Chongqing Terui Battery Materials

    Major Types covered in the LFP Cathode Material Market report are:

  • Nano-LFP Cathode Material
  • Common-LFP Cathode Material

    Major Applications covered in the LFP Cathode Material Market report are:

  • Electric Vehicle
  • Base Station

    Scope of LFP Cathode Material Market:

  • The development of power battery and energy storage battery markets have affected the demand positively. But due to the original limitation of LFPâs energy density, the usage of LFP will probably see the ceiling around 2018-2019 and transfer to a downturn trend. The global LFP capacity is concentrated in Mainland China and Taiwan.
  • The energy density roadmap of LFP in 2017-mechanical weight loss+ lightweight + LMFP material.
  • Mechanical weight loss: Lighting technology of auxiliary materials ( shell, foil), combined with optimized design of cell space, can improve 5% energy density while insuring the mechanical strength.
  • The TOP10 LFP material manufactures in China accounts for nearly 85% of the market share, yet it doesnât stop other enterprises stepping into the market. According to incomplete statistics, along with the operation of LFP capacities under construction, the total LFP capacity will reach 250 kilotons in 2018, which will be highly above the demand of around 90 kilotons. LFP batteries will be mainly used in electric buses and gradually turn to energy storage use in the future.
  • The price of LFP cathode material appears a downturn trend, on the other hand, few of these manufacturers can meet the power battery clientsâ demand for higher performance lithium iron materials. Currently the energy density of domestic LFP battery system is about 85~100Wh/kg, which is relatively low. Capacity per gram and compact density of most domestic LFP materials are below 135wh/kg and 2.3g/cm3 respectively.
  • The worldwide market for LFP Cathode Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the LFP Cathode Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe LFP Cathode Material product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LFP Cathode Material, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LFP Cathode Material in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the LFP Cathode Material competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the LFP Cathode Material breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, LFP Cathode Material market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LFP Cathode Material sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

