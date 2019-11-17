Global Life Vests Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Life Vests Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Life Vests Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Life Vests are jackets of buoyant or inflatable construction, for supporting the wearer in deep water and preventing drowning. Life Vests are essential piece of gear for boating, fishing, and various water sports. Itâs designed to keep the wearerâs head above the water, either in a vertical of face-up position depending on the type.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Life Vests industry, especially in Europe, North America and China. The main market players are Survitec, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, The Coleman Company, Hansen Protection, DrÃ¤ger, Johnson Outdoors, Kent Sporting Goods, LALIZAS, Mustang Survival, OâNeill, International Safety Products, SECUMAR, SALUS MARINE WEAR INC., Dongtai Jianghai, Stormy Lifejackets, Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment, MW Watersports, SeaSafe Systems, Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment, Aqua Life, Eyson and Xiamen Shenshou Science and Technology etc. The consumption revenue of Life Vests is about 1669.3 M USD in 2015.

Europe is the largest consumption of Life Vests, with a sales revenue market share nearly 27.24%in 2015.

The second place is USA; following Europe with the sales revenue market share over 19.40% in 2015. China is another important consumption market of Life Vests.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Survitec

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment

The Coleman Company

Hansen Protection

DrÃ¤ger

Johnson Outdoors

Kent Sporting Goods

LALIZAS

Mustang Survival

OâNeill

International Safety Products

SECUMAR

SALUS MARINE WEAR INC.

Dongtai Jianghai

Stormy Lifejackets

Wuxi Xingtai Shipping Equipment

MW Watersports

SeaSafe Systems

Ningbo Zhenhua Electrical Equipment

Aqua Life

Eyson

Xiamen Shenshou Science and Technology Life Vests Market by Types

Foam Vests

Inflatable Vests

Hybrid Vests Life Vests Market by Applications

Adults

Kids