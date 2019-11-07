Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Share, Size 2019 Movements by Development Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research Biz

Global “Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Leica Geosystems

Trimble

Teledyne Optech

Riegl

Topcon

Velodyne LiDAR

3D Laser Mapping

IGI

Sure Star

Scope of the Report:

As for the global Lidar industry, the industry structure is relative concentrated. The most of market share in production value is dominated by the top three giants Leica Geosystems, Trimble and Optech, which occupies closes to 65% totally in 2015. In the meantime, new entrants are emerging in this market, eroding the market share of traditional player as more applications are developed and diverse models are demanding in the market.

Key market drivers are the better performance than other technologies and ring demand for 3D mapping, as well as emerging supply market force for cheaper and better equipment to challenge current players.

Europe is holding the lion’s share globally in technology and production, while North America is the largest consumption area. Other emerging countries, like China and India, are increasing Lidar in various applications.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Lidar’s special technology advantage in application, especially in unmanned automotive and 3D mapping, investors are very optimistic about this area; in future there will be more new investments into this industry.

Although sales of Lidar brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Lidar field.

The worldwide market for Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 470 million US$ in 2024, from 250 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Airborne LIDAR

Terrestrial LIDAR

Others On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Civil Engineering

Forestry & Agriculture

Transportation

Urban Mapping

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Some Points from TOC: 1 Market Overview 1.1 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Introduction 1.2 Market Analysis by Type 1.2.1 Type 1 1.2.2 Type 2 1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 1.3.1 Application 1 1.3.2 Application 2 1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 1.5 Market Dynamics 1.5.1 Market Opportunities 1.5.2 Market Risk 1.5.3 Market Driving Force 2 Manufacturers Profiles 2.1 Manufacture 1 2.1.1 Business Overview 2.1.2 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Type and Applications 2.1.2.1 Product A 2.1.2.2 Product B 2.1.3 Manufactures 1 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) 2.2 Manufacture 2 2.2.1 Business Overview 2.2.2 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Type and Applications 2.2.2.1 Product A 2.2.2.2 Product B 2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018) … 3 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.1 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.2 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018) 3.3 Market Concentration Rate 4 Global Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Analysis by Regions … 12 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) Market Forecast (2019-2024) 13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers 14 Research Findings and Conclusion And Continued…



