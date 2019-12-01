Global Light Magnesium Oxide Market Size 2019: Segmentation and Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Global “Light Magnesium Oxide Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the Light Magnesium Oxide Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Light Magnesium Oxide market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13457162

Light magnesium oxide is white amorphous powder, odorless, tasteless, and non-toxic. Melting point is 2852 â. Light magnesium oxide is insoluble in water and ethanol, soluble in acid and ammonium salt.Light magnesium oxide can be used as filling and reinforcing agent for light-colored plastic and rubber products, polishing agent, binding agent, accelerator and activator for fluorine and chloroprene rubber. Light magnesium oxide can be used for making ceramic, enamel, advanced refractory materials. It can be used for making magnesium chloride cement by mixing with magnesium chloride solution. Light magnesium oxide is widely used in glass, dyes, phenolic plastic and other fields..

Light Magnesium Oxide Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Richard Baker Harrison Ltd

Konoshima Chemical Co.

Ltd

Tateho Chemical Industries Co

Gongyi Qianghong Magnesium Technology Co.

Ltd

Meishen Technology Co.

LTD.

Yixing City Chengzhi Chemical Co

Shanghai Yuejiang Titanium Chemical Manufacturer Co and many more. Light Magnesium Oxide Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Light Magnesium Oxide Market can be Split into:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others. By Applications, the Light Magnesium Oxide Market can be Split into:

Metallurgical Industry

Rubber Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Plastic Industry

Chemical Industry