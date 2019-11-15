Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Global "Light Vehicle Front End Modules Market" report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Light Vehicle Front End Modules is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others.

The trend of Front End Module (FEM) modularization is gaining traction, as modularization helps OEMs save on cost, time, and manpower during the manufacturing process. Previously, each and every component of the FEM was assembled by OEMs on the assembly line; this was time-consuming and extended the production process of the vehicle. However, the advent of modularization has enabled OEMs to save on these costs and opt for outsourcing these functions. OEMs save around 20 to 30% of costs through modularization, in comparison with the traditional front-end methods.

The Light Vehicle Front End Modules industry is highly concentrated, the top three manufactures accounting for more than 30% in Europe, and have a rapid growth to North America, Asia and other regions.

HBPO Group

Magna

Valeo

Flex-N-Gate Corporation

DENSO

Calsonic Kansei

Hyundai Mobis

SL Corporation

Metal/Plastic Hybrids

Composites

Plastic

Steel

Sedan

SUV