Global Lignin and Lignin-Based Products Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

Lignin is the most abundant natural raw material available on Earth in terms of solar energy storage. It represents 30 per cent of all the non-fossil organic carbon on Earth. Lignin can be used as a green alternative to many petroleum-derived substances, such as fuels, resins, rubber additives, thermoplastic blends, nutra and pharmaceuticals. It is also known to be the only renewable source for industrial aromatics production. Lignin can be found in other plants, such as cereal straws, bamboo and bagasse, but it is in wood that lignin content is the highest in terms of weight: 20–35 percent in wood compared to 3–25 per cent in other lignin sources.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Lignin and Lignin-Based Products, with a production market share nearly 37% in 2017. Middle East and Africa is the second largest supplier of Lignin and Lignin-Based Products, enjoying revenue market share nearly 26.2% in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41.5% in 2018. Following Europe, Asia Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30.2%. North America is also an important area.

The worldwide market for Lignin and Lignin-Based Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 1200 million US$ in 2024, from 840 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.