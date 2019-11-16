 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global LiNbO3 Crystal Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

LiNbO3 Crystal

GlobalLiNbO3 Crystal Market” report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Lithium niobate (LiNbO3) is a compound of niobium, lithium, and oxygen. Its single crystals are an important material for optical waveguides, Electro-Opticals, piezoelectric sensors, optical modulators and various other linear and non-linear optical applications.
Japan has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in LiNbO3 Crystal market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for LiNbO3 Crystal in 2016.
In the industry, Epcos profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Sumitomo Metal Mining and Korth Kristalle ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 32.48%, 25.09% and 3.18% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
LiNbO3 Crystal technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/Manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Epcos
  • Sumitomo Metal Mining
  • DE & JS
  • Korth Kristalle
  • Eksma Optics
  • Hilger Crystals
  • Laser Components
  • Altechna
  • Red Optronics
  • Wavelength Opto-Electronic
  • United Crystals
  • AZURE Photonics
  • CNMC
  • LambdaOptics Co.
  • Ultra Photonics

    LiNbO3 Crystal Market by Types

  • Acoustic Grade
  • Optical Grade

    LiNbO3 Crystal Market by Applications

  • Electro-Optical
  • Surface Acoustic Wave
  • Piezoelectric Sensors
  • Non-linear Optical
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content of Global LiNbO3 Crystal Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 LiNbO3 Crystal Segment by Type

    2.3 LiNbO3 Crystal Consumption by Type

    2.4 LiNbO3 Crystal Segment by Application

    2.5 LiNbO3 Crystal Consumption by Application

    3 Global LiNbO3 Crystal by Players

    3.1 Global LiNbO3 Crystal Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global LiNbO3 Crystal Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global LiNbO3 Crystal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    No. of Pages: – 163

