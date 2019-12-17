Global Linear Actuators Market 2019: Analysis by Key Development Factors, Latest Trends, Market Size, Share and Outlook and Forecast 2025

Global “Linear Actuators Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Linear Actuators market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Linear Actuators Market:

A linear actuator is an actuator that creates motion in a straight line, in contrast to the circular motion of a conventional electric motor. Linear actuators are used in machine tools and industrial machinery, in computer peripherals such as disk drives and printers, in valves and dampers, and in many other places where linear motion is required. Hydraulic or pneumatic cylinders inherently produce linear motion.

Linear Actuators manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies in this industry. The leading players are Parker, Emerson, LINAK, THK, ABB, accounting for 20.09 percent revenue market share in 2018.

he market segment by three types: Pneumatic Linear Actuators, Electric Linear Actuators and Hydraulic Linear Actuators. The applications of Linear Actuators are Oil & Gas, General Industries, Chemical, Power and Other industries. Oil & Gas and General Industries are the main application, which accounts for about 58.99% of total consumption in 2018.

The Linear Actuators market was valued at 7459.2 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 9796 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Linear Actuators.

Top Key Manufacturers in Linear Actuators Market:

Parker

Emerson

LINAK

THK

ABB

Flowserve

SKF

IAI

Belimo

Honeywell

Auma

Rotork

Tsubakimoto Chain

Kollmorgen

Regions Covered in the Linear Actuators Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Machinery & Equipment Market by Applications:

Oil & Gas

General Industries

Chemical

Power

Others Machinery & Equipment Market by Types:

Pneumatic

Electric