Global Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

About of Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail):

This report studies the Linear Guide Rail market, a Linear Guide (Linear rolling guide) allows a type of linear motion that utilizes rolling balls. By using circulating balls between the rail and the block, a Linear Guide can achieve high precision linear motion. Compared to a traditional slide, the coefficient of friction for a Linear Guide is only 1/50th. Because of the restraint effect between the rails and the blocks, Linear Guides can take up loads in both the up/down and the left/right directions. With these features, Linear Guides can greatly enhance moving accuracy; it is especially true when accompanied with precision ballscrews.

Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) Market Manufactures:

Major Classification:

Major Applications:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Linear Guide industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Linear Guide industry. The top 3 companies in the industry are THK, Hiwin and NSK, occupying 75.8% of the market share.

Linear Guide product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 3670 million US$ in 2024, from 2290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.