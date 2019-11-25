 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 25, 2019

Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail)

Global “Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail):

This report studies the Linear Guide Rail market, a Linear Guide (Linear rolling guide) allows a type of linear motion that utilizes rolling balls. By using circulating balls between the rail and the block, a Linear Guide can achieve high precision linear motion. Compared to a traditional slide, the coefficient of friction for a Linear Guide is only 1/50th. Because of the restraint effect between the rails and the blocks, Linear Guides can take up loads in both the up/down and the left/right directions. With these features, Linear Guides can greatly enhance moving accuracy; it is especially true when accompanied with precision ballscrews.

Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) Market Manufactures: 

  • THK
  • HIWIN
  • NSK
  • Bosch Rexroth
  • IKO
  • Schaeffler
  • PMI
  • PBC Linear
  • Schneeberger
  • SBC
  • TBI MOTION
  • Rollon
  • CPC
  • Danaher
  • HTPM
  • Best Precision
  • Yigong China
  • HJMT
  • DMTG
  • Shandong Sair
  • SKT
  • ZNT

  • Major Classification:

  • Ball Guide Rail
  • Roller Guide Rail
  • Needle Guide Tail
  • Others

    Major Applications:

  • CNC Machine
  • Automation Equipment
  • Precision Electronic Machinery
  • Others

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Linear Guide industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Linear Guide industry. The top 3 companies in the industry are THK, Hiwin and NSK, occupying 75.8% of the market share.
  • Linear Guide product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • The worldwide market for Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 3670 million US$ in 2024, from 2290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 139

    TOC of Global Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) Market

    1 Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Linear Guide (Linear Guide Rail) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

