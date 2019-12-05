Global Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get Sample PDF Copy of Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market Research Report at :-https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13842700

Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) is a substantially linear polymer (polyethylene), with significant numbers of short branches, commonly made by copolymerization of ethylene with longer-chain olefins. Linear low-density polyethylene differs structurally from conventional low-density polyethylene (LDPE) because of the absence of long chain branching. The linearity of LLDPE results from the different manufacturing processes of LLDPE and LDPE. In general, LLDPE is produced at lower temperatures and pressures by copolymerization of ethylene and such higher alpha-olefins as butene, hexene, or octene. The copolymerization process produces a LLDPE polymer that has a narrower molecular weight distribution than conventional LDPE and in combination with the linear structure, significantly different rheological properties.

In general, LLDPE is produced at lower temperatures and pressures by copolymerization of ethylene and such higher alpha-olefins as butene, hexene, or octene. LLDPE is a base resin. In 2014, Global LLDPE capacity is 32007 K MT.

The main production areas are in Asia, Europe and North America while the main consumption areas also in those areas. Asia is the largest consumption and production areas. The Middle East is the largest LLDPE exporter. China is the largest importer of LLDPEThe price of LLDPE is lower year by year from 2011 to 2013. The price is at about 1380-1480 USD/MT in 2015. The product profit margin is about 12.8 %-13.5 %, and it also descends in recent years.DOW is the largest LLDPE manufacturer in the world, followed by ExxonMobil and SABIC. Sinopec is the biggest LLDPE company in China. In 2015, DOW LLDPE capacity is 5745 K MTï¼and Sinopec LLDPE capacity is 2420 K MT.We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of downstream. M-LLDPE will be the mainstream LLDPE products. In the subsequent few years, m-LLDPEs market share will grow. In developing countries, C4-LLDPE is still going to be a mainstream product. In developed countries, many companies are turning to the production of C6-LLDPE and C8-LLDPE.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

DOW

ExxonMobil

SABIC

Borealis

NOVA Chemicals

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Petro Rabigh

Ineos

LyondellBasell

NIOC

Formosa

EQUATE

PTT

Reliance

Mitsubishi

Hanwha

Mitsu

Jam Petrochemical

Sinopec

CNPC

Secco Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market by Types

C4- LLDPE

C6- LLDPE

C8- LLDPE Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Market by Applications

Film

Injection Molding

Rotational Molding

Pipe