Global Lingerie Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

December 3, 2019

Lingerie

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Lingerie Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Lingerie Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Lingerie is fashionable and typically alluring undergarments. Lingerie includes undergarments using flexible, stretchy, sheer, or decorative materials like Lycra, nylon (nylon tricot), polyester, satin, lace, silk and sheer fabric. Certain cotton or synthetic undergarments are also lingerie.
China is the worlds largest lingerie producing country, therefore, the various multinational companies eager to enter the Chinese market, also focus on the Chinese market as the main market. Price and service quality war is inevitable; Lingerie competition will be fierce, the big companies have business cost and technical advantages.
Global lingerie market is in a period of rapid development, the market capacity continues to increase, but at the same time also began intense competition. After completing a preliminary accumulation, many manufacturers are in a critical period of industrial upgrading and brand upgrades. With the development of the global economy, the future of the consumer market will show M type, focused on high-end and low-end, mid-market will be narrowed, the competition fierce.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Hanesbrands Inc

  • Fruit of the Loom
  • Jockey International
  • Triumph International
  • Victorias Secret
  • Wacoal Holdings
  • Uniqlo
  • CK
  • Calida
  • Aimer Group
  • Mani Form
  • Embry Form
  • Sunflora
  • Gracewell
  • Gujin
  • Jialishi
  • Farmanl
  • Hoplun Group
  • Sunny Group
  • Cosmo-lady
  • Essentie
  • Tiova
  • Venies
  • Oleno Group
  • Ordifen
  • Audrey
  • Miiow

    Lingerie Market by Types

  • Bra
  • Knickers and Panties
  • Lounge Wear
  • Shape Wear
  • Others

    Lingerie Market by Applications

  • Online Stores
  • Store Front

    This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Lingerie consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Lingerie market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Lingerie manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Lingerie with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Lingerie submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

