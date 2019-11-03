Global Liquid Cold Plate Market Size, Business to Gain High Revenue during 2019-2024

Global “Liquid Cold Plate Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Liquid Cold Plate including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Liquid Cold Plate investments from 2019 till 2024.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14048440

About Liquid Cold Plate:

A cold plate is aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that make use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.

Liquid Cold Plate Market Key Players:

Aavid

Lytron

Asia Vital Components

Wakefield-Vette

Wolverine Tube

Xenbo Electric

Columbia-Staver

TAT Technologies

Ellediesse

DAU

TE Technology

Wenxuan Hardware

Kawaso Texcel

Hitachi

Suzhou Wint Electric

Tucker Engineering

Shanghai Kissthermal

MaxQ Technology

Mikros

Koolance

HS Marston Liquid Cold Plate market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Liquid Cold Plate has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Liquid Cold Plate Market Types:

Formed Tube Cold Plate

Deep Drilled Cold Plate

Machined Channel Cold Plate

Pocketed Folded-fin Cold Plate

Others Liquid Cold Plate Market Applications:

High Power Electronic Equipment

Laser Device

Power Conversion Equipment

Medical Equipment

Defence and Aerospace

LED

Others Scope of the Report:

Currently, in this industry, Aavid, Lytron, Asia Vital Components, Wakefield-VetteAnd Xenbo Electric is the world’s leading producer. Aavid is a global leader. In 2015, Aavid acquired Thermacore, Inc, Qfinsoft Technology Inc and Kunze-Folien GmbH. After the acquisition, Aavid’s market share increased significantly. At present, Aavid occupy 22% of the global market share. In the United States and Europe, Aavid, Lytron, Wakefield-Vette, Wolverine Tube and Columbia-Staver are important players in the market. Asia Vital Components and Xenbo Electric are the Chinese market leaders.

China is the world’s largest exporting country. At present, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States need to import cold plate from China. In addition, many companies set up production bases in China. At the same time, China can also produce OEM cold plate. It should be noted that some of Aavid’s products come from China or India (OEM form).

The worldwide market for Liquid Cold Plate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.