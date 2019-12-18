 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Liquid Detergent Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

December 18, 2019

Liquid Detergent

Liquid Detergent Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Liquid detergent is a mixture with cleaning properties in dilute solutions, which is similar to soap but more soluble in hard water.
Liquid detergent can be used in tableware, clothing, etc. In this report, we just calculate the household liquid detergent.Linear alkyl benzene sulfuric acid (LABSA), sodium hydroxide and urea are the main raw materials.Manufacturing companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers and distributors.
Liquid detergent are often applied in tableware, clothing, toilet, of which tableware occupies the largest share.
The global liquid detergent industry is mature. The production of liquid detergent increases from 10704 K MT in 2010 to 14319 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 6.75 %.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

P&G

  • Unilever
  • Church & Dwight
  • Henkel
  • Clorox
  • ReckittBenckiser
  • Kao
  • Scjohnson
  • Lion
  • Colgate
  • Amway
  • Phoenix Brand
  • LIBY Group
  • Nice Group
  • Blue Moon
  • Shanghai White Cat Group
  • Pangkam
  • Nafine
  • Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited
  • Lonkey
  • Reward Group
  • Kaimi
  • Baoding Qilijia Daily Chemical
  • Beijing Lvsan Chemistry
  • Jieneng Group
  • Chengdu Nymph Group
  • Beijing Yiqing Daily Chemical
  • Jielushi

    Liquid Detergent Market by Types

  • Dish-washing Detergent
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Others

    Liquid Detergent Market by Applications

  • Tableware
  • Clothing
  • Toilet
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Detailed TOC of Global Liquid Detergent Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Liquid Detergent Segment by Type

    2.3 Liquid Detergent Consumption by Type

    2.4 Liquid Detergent Segment by Application

    2.5 Liquid Detergent Consumption by Application

    3 Global Liquid Detergent by Players

    3.1 Global Liquid Detergent Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Liquid Detergent Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Liquid Detergent Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    4 Liquid Detergent by Regions

    4.1 Liquid Detergent by Regions

    4.2 Americas Liquid Detergent Consumption Growth

    4.3 APAC Liquid Detergent Consumption Growth

    4.4 Europe Liquid Detergent Consumption Growth

    4.5 Middle East & Africa Liquid Detergent Consumption Growth

    9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

    9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

    9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

    9.3 Market Trends

    10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

    10.1 Sales Channel

    10.1.1 Direct Channels

    10.1.2 Indirect Channels

    10.2 Liquid Detergent Distributors

    10.3 Liquid Detergent Customer

    11 Global Liquid Detergent Market Forecast

    11.1 Global Liquid Detergent Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

    11.2 Global Liquid Detergent Forecast by Regions

    11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

    11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

    11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

    11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

    11.7 Global Liquid Detergent Forecast by Type

    11.8 Global Liquid Detergent Forecast by Application

    12 Key Players Analysis

    12.1 Company Details

    12.2 Liquid Detergent Product Offered

    12.3 Liquid Detergent Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)

    12.4 Main Business Overview

    13 Research Findings and Conclusion

    No. of pages: 175

