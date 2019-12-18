Global Liquid Detergent Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Liquid Detergent Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Liquid detergent is a mixture with cleaning properties in dilute solutions, which is similar to soap but more soluble in hard water.

Liquid detergent can be used in tableware, clothing, etc. In this report, we just calculate the household liquid detergent.Linear alkyl benzene sulfuric acid (LABSA), sodium hydroxide and urea are the main raw materials.Manufacturing companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers and distributors.

Liquid detergent are often applied in tableware, clothing, toilet, of which tableware occupies the largest share.

The global liquid detergent industry is mature. The production of liquid detergent increases from 10704 K MT in 2010 to 14319 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 6.75 %.

P&G

Unilever

Church & Dwight

Henkel

Clorox

ReckittBenckiser

Kao

Scjohnson

Lion

Colgate

Amway

Phoenix Brand

LIBY Group

Nice Group

Blue Moon

Shanghai White Cat Group

Pangkam

Nafine

Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited

Lonkey

Reward Group

Kaimi

Baoding Qilijia Daily Chemical

Beijing Lvsan Chemistry

Jieneng Group

Chengdu Nymph Group

Beijing Yiqing Daily Chemical

Jielushi Liquid Detergent Market by Types

Dish-washing Detergent

Laundry Detergent

Others Liquid Detergent Market by Applications

Tableware

Clothing

Toilet