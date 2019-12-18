Global Liquid Detergent Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Liquid Detergent Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
Liquid detergent is a mixture with cleaning properties in dilute solutions, which is similar to soap but more soluble in hard water.
Liquid detergent can be used in tableware, clothing, etc. In this report, we just calculate the household liquid detergent.Linear alkyl benzene sulfuric acid (LABSA), sodium hydroxide and urea are the main raw materials.Manufacturing companies purchase materials from the large-sized raw materials manufacturers and distributors.
Liquid detergent are often applied in tableware, clothing, toilet, of which tableware occupies the largest share.
The global liquid detergent industry is mature. The production of liquid detergent increases from 10704 K MT in 2010 to 14319 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 6.75 %.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
P&G
Liquid Detergent Market by Types
Liquid Detergent Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
No. of pages: 175
Browse Full Report Here:
