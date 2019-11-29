Global Liquid Roofing Market Size 2019: Segmentation and Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Global “Liquid Roofing Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the Liquid Roofing Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Liquid Roofing market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings is driving the liquid roofing market..

Liquid Roofing Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

The Dow Chemical

Saint-Gobain

3M

Akzonobel

Sika

Kraton Performance Polymers

Gaf Materials

Johns Manville

Kemper System and many more. Liquid Roofing Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Liquid Roofing Market can be Split into:

PU/Acrylic Hybrids

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Bituminous

Silicone Coatings. By Applications, the Liquid Roofing Market can be Split into:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Public Infrastructure