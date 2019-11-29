 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Liquid Roofing Market Size 2019: Segmentation and Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Liquid Roofing

Global “Liquid Roofing Market 2019-2024 Research Report on the Liquid Roofing Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Liquid Roofing market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings is driving the liquid roofing market..

Liquid Roofing Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • BASF
  • The Dow Chemical
  • Saint-Gobain
  • 3M
  • Akzonobel
  • Sika
  • Kraton Performance Polymers
  • Gaf Materials
  • Johns Manville
  • Kemper System and many more.

    Liquid Roofing Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Liquid Roofing Market can be Split into:

  • PU/Acrylic Hybrids
  • Polyurethane
  • Acrylic
  • Bituminous
  • Silicone Coatings.

    By Applications, the Liquid Roofing Market can be Split into:

  • Residential Buildings
  • Commercial Buildings
  • Public Infrastructure
  • Industrial Facilities.

    Objective of the study:

    • To analyze and estimate the market size of worldwide Liquid Roofing market.
    • To organize and forecast Liquid Roofing market based on product type, application and region.
    • To classify drivers and challenges for worldwide Liquid Roofing industry.
    • To examine competitive improvements such as growths, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in world Liquid Roofing market.
    • To conduct estimating analysis for Liquid Roofing market.
    • To classify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Liquid Roofing industry.

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Liquid Roofing Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Liquid Roofing Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Liquid Roofing Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Liquid Roofing Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Liquid Roofing Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 Liquid Roofing Type and Applications

    2.3.3 Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 Liquid Roofing Type and Applications

    2.4.3 Liquid Roofing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global Liquid Roofing Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Liquid Roofing Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Liquid Roofing Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global Liquid Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America Liquid Roofing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe Liquid Roofing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Liquid Roofing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America Liquid Roofing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Liquid Roofing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America Liquid Roofing Market by Countries

    5.1 North America Liquid Roofing Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America Liquid Roofing Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America Liquid Roofing Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States Liquid Roofing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada Liquid Roofing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico Liquid Roofing Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

