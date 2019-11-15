Global Liraglutide Market 2019: Key Manufacturers, Industry Share, Size, Growth Factors, Regional, and Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024

Global “Liraglutide Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Liraglutide Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Liraglutide industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.
Global Liraglutide market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including
- HEC Pharm
- Bachem
- Bharat Pharmaceuticals
- Kingpep Biotechnology
- Shenzhen JYMed Technology
- Wuxi Asiapeptide
- AmbioPharm
- Scope of the Report:
- The total amount of Patents about Liraglutide are 1871, among those Patents, 44%is about application, 26%is about Combination therapy, and 12%is about Preparation method.
- In these patents, accounting for Europe is the largest, followed by North America, and finally Asia.
- The application of Liraglutide
- Liraglutide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus
- Liraglutide 1.2 mg daily in triple therapy regimens (in combination with metformin and a sulphonylurea, or metformin and a thiazolidinedione) is recommended as an option for the treatment of people with type 2 diabetes, only if used as described for exenatide in ‘Type 2 diabetes: the management of type 2 diabetes’
- Liraglutide 1.2 mg daily in dual therapy regimens (in combination with metformin or a sulphonylurea) is recommended as an option for the treatment of people with type 2 diabetes, only if the person is intolerant of either metformin or a sulphonylurea, or treatment with metformin or a sulphonylurea is contraindicated, and the person is intolerant of thiazolidinediones and dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, or treatment with thiazolidinediones and DPP-4 inhibitors is contraindicated.
- Liraglutide 1.8 mg daily is not recommended for the treatment of people with type 2 diabetes.
- The Committee concluded that the evidence provided was not robust enough to allow it to recommend liraglutide as a cost-effective alternative to either thiazolidinediones or DPP-4 inhibitors as a triple therapy regimen, however it believes liraglutide is a cost-effective treatment option relative to exenatide.
- Taking into account the lack of clinical trial evidence showing a significant benefit from increasing the liraglutide dose from 1.2 mg to 1.8 mg, the widely varying ICERs and the uncertainty in the economic analysis, the Committee was unable to recommend liraglutide 1.8 mg for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
- The Committee concluded that people with type 2 diabetes currently receiving liraglutide who do not meet the criteria specified in section 1.1 or 1.3, or who are receiving liraglutide 1.8 mg, should have the option to continue their current treatment until they and their clinicians consider it appropriate to stop.
- The worldwide market for Liraglutide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Liraglutide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Pills
- LiquidOn the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Hospital
- Drug StoreThis report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Liraglutide Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Liraglutide market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.
With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Liraglutide market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
