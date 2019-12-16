 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Lithium Hydroxide Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 16, 2019

Lithium Hydroxide

GlobalLithium Hydroxide Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Lithium Hydroxide market size.

About Lithium Hydroxide:

Lithium hydroxide is a compound formed of the white, soft metal lithium bound to a hydroxide group with the formula LiOH. It is commercially available in anhydrous form free of chemical bonds to water, though it is a hygroscopic chemical by nature that is also sold in monohydrate form as LiOH H2O. The compound is used in a variety of industries with popular commercial demands for it in the manufacture of lithium batteries and as lithium hydroxide monohydrate to make lubricating greases.

Top Key Players of Lithium Hydroxide Market:

  • FMC
  • SQM
  • Rockwood
  • Simbol
  • Tianqi Lithium
  • Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium
  • Zhonghe
  • GRM
  • HAOXIN LIYAN
  • General Lithium

    Major Types covered in the Lithium Hydroxide Market report are:

  • Industrial Grade
  • Battery Grade
  • Other

    Major Applications covered in the Lithium Hydroxide Market report are:

  • Lubricants
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Traffic
  • Others

    Scope of Lithium Hydroxide Market:

  • The major raw materials for lithium hydroxide monohydrate are Lithium ore, HCl and others. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of lithium hydroxide monohydrate, and then impact the price of lithium hydroxide monohydrate. Additionally, the quality of raw materials would also impact the quality of lithium hydroxide monohydrate.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Lithium Hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.3% over the next five years, will reach 570 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Lithium Hydroxide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Lithium Hydroxide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lithium Hydroxide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lithium Hydroxide in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Lithium Hydroxide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Lithium Hydroxide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Lithium Hydroxide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lithium Hydroxide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Lithium Hydroxide Market Report pages: 124

    1 Lithium Hydroxide Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Lithium Hydroxide by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Lithium Hydroxide Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Lithium Hydroxide Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Lithium Hydroxide Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Lithium Hydroxide Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Lithium Hydroxide Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Lithium Hydroxide Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Lithium Hydroxide Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Lithium Hydroxide Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

