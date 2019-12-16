Global Lithium Hydroxide Market Size 2019 by Channels, Downstream Buyers, Industry Chain, and Forecast to 2024

Global “Lithium Hydroxide Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Lithium Hydroxide market size.

About Lithium Hydroxide:

Lithium hydroxide is a compound formed of the white, soft metal lithium bound to a hydroxide group with the formula LiOH. It is commercially available in anhydrous form free of chemical bonds to water, though it is a hygroscopic chemical by nature that is also sold in monohydrate form as LiOH H2O. The compound is used in a variety of industries with popular commercial demands for it in the manufacture of lithium batteries and as lithium hydroxide monohydrate to make lubricating greases.

Top Key Players of Lithium Hydroxide Market:

FMC

SQM

Rockwood

Simbol

Tianqi Lithium

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium

Zhonghe

GRM

HAOXIN LIYAN

Major Types covered in the Lithium Hydroxide Market report are:

Industrial Grade

Battery Grade

Other Major Applications covered in the Lithium Hydroxide Market report are:

Lubricants

Consumer Electronics

Traffic

Others Scope of Lithium Hydroxide Market:

The major raw materials for lithium hydroxide monohydrate are Lithium ore, HCl and others. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of lithium hydroxide monohydrate, and then impact the price of lithium hydroxide monohydrate. Additionally, the quality of raw materials would also impact the quality of lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Lithium Hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.3% over the next five years, will reach 570 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.