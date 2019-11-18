Global Lithium Iodide Market Forecasts (2019-2023) With Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis.

Global “Lithium Iodide Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Lithium Iodide Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Get a sample copy of the report at :- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13827729

Lithium Iodide is generally immediately available in most volumes. High purity, submicron and nanopowder forms may be considered. Hydrate or anhydrous forms may be purchased. Iodide compounds are water soluble; however, iodide-rich solutions act as better dissolution agents for creating iodide solutions. Iodides are often used in internal medicine. Treating an iodide with manganese dioxide and sulfuric acid sublimes the iodine. American Elements produces to many standard grades when applicable, including Mil Spec (military grade); ACS, Reagent and Technical Grade; Food, Agricultural and Pharmaceutical Grade; Optical Grade, USP and EP/BP (European Pharmacopoeia/British Pharmacopoeia) and follows applicable ASTM testing standards. Typical and custom packaging is available. Additional technical, research and safety (MSDS) information is available as is a Reference Calculator for converting relevant units of measurement.

The global average price of Lithium Iodide is in the increasing trend, from 124.8 USD/KG in 2012 to 132.4 USD/KG in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Lithium Iodide includes Lithium Iodide Trihydrate and Lithium Iodide Anhydrous, the proportion of Lithium Iodide Trihydrate in 2016 is about 84.47%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.Lithium Iodide is widely used in Chemical, Pharmaceuticals, Electrolyte and other field. The most proportion of Lithium Iodide is in Chemical Industry, and the proportion in 2016 is 42.69%. The trend of Chemical is increasing.China is the largest supplier of Lithium Iodide, with a production market share nearly 36.92% in 2016. Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest supplier of Lithium Iodide, enjoying production market share nearly 25.85% in 2016.China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32.00% in 2016. Following China, Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23.91%. Market competition is intense. Albemarle, American Elements, Leverton Lithium, Shanghai China Lithium, Triveni Chemicals, etc. are the representative vendors in the market. The Lithium Iodide and other lithium salt products share production lines, are in need of production. Thanks to the technological innovation in recent years, the Lithium Iodide applied as electrolyte is easier. There are all small enterprises to produce this product in the worldwide, especially in the acetic acid industry and the pharmaceutical industry demand.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Albemarle

American Elements

Leverton Lithium

Shanghai China Lithium

Triveni Chemicals

HUIZHI Lithium

Samrat Pharmachem

Nanjing Taiye

Hubei Chushengwei

Shanghai Oujin Lithium

Shanghai Litooo Lithium Iodide Market by Types

Lithium Iodide Trihydrate

Lithium Iodide Anhydrous Lithium Iodide Market by Applications

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Electrolyte