Global Lithium Metal Market 2019 | Upcoming Trends, Industry Segments, Growth, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2024

Global “Lithium Metal Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Lithium Metal Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Lithium Metal industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Lithium Metal market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Lithium Metal market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Lithium Metal market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

GanFeng

CNNC Jianzhong

FMC

Rockwood

Hongwei Lithium

Novosibirsk

CEL

Tianqi Lithium

Scope of the Report:

The classification of Lithium Metal includes Salt Lake Brine and Lithium Ore, and the proportion of Salt Lake Brine in 2017 is about 51.82%.

China is the largest supplier of Lithium Metal, with a production market share nearly 51.94% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Lithium Metal, enjoying production market share nearly 22% in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2017. Following North America, China is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

The worldwide market for Lithium Metal is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 680 million US$ in 2024, from 360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Salt Lake Brine

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Alloy

Pharmaceutical & Intermediate

Battery

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



