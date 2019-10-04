Global Lithium Silicate Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry by Size, Manufactures, Types and Forecast to 2024

Global “Lithium Silicate Market” report shares data and relevant insights giving current state of Lithium Silicate industry to make this research significant tool by segmenting on the basis of product and application. Lithium Silicate market top level players are analysed in report based on current and future development status, and Lithium Silicate market estimations from 2019 to 2024 in terms of revenue and volume.

Lithium Silicate Market Dominating Key Players:

PQ Corporation

Silmaco

Sterling Chemicals

NYACOL Nano Technologies

Nippon Chemical

RongXiang

Tongxin

Ganfeng Lithium

Shandong Bangde Chemical

Jiangyin GUOLIAN Chemical

Beijing Red Star

About Lithium Silicate: Lithium Silicate is a dispersion of lithium silicate in water, tasteless, alkalescent, translucent or transparent, commonly called lithium water glass.The product's density and viscosity change with its product types, relative density ranges 1.16~1.19(25?). Lithium silicate is soluble in water and alkaline solution, insoluble in alcohol and organic solvent. It frees out sol when reacts with acid. It dries itself. After water is evaporated, it can produce a dry film insoluble in water, which is irreversible. It can react with substance with surface hydrophobic group and form a film, for example, it can react with the surface hydroxyl on the surface of glass, cellulose and form a film.Lithium Silicate is preferred to sodium and potassium silicates for many applications, including concrete surface treatments, specialty paints and coatings, welding rod binders, refractory, ceramics and glazes. Lithium Silicate Market Types:

Molar Ratio < 4.5

Molar Ratio 4.5-5

Molar Ratio > 5 Lithium Silicate Market Applications:

Inorganic Binder

Coating

Cement and Concrete