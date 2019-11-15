Global Lithium Silicate Market Forecast Including Growth Factors, by Types and Application by Regional Geography 2019

Lithium Silicate is a dispersion of lithium silicate in water, tasteless, alkalescent, translucent or transparent, commonly called lithium water glass.

The products density and viscosity change with its product types, relative density ranges 1.16~1.19(25â). Lithium silicate is soluble in water and alkaline solution, insoluble in alcohol and organic solvent. It frees out sol when reacts with acid. It dries itself. After water is evaporated, it can produce a dry film insoluble in water, which is irreversible. It can react with substance with surface hydrophobic group and form a film, for example, it can react with the surface hydroxyl on the surface of glass, cellulose and form a film.

Lithium Silicate is preferred to sodium and potassium silicates for many applications, including concrete surface treatments, specialty paints and coatings, welding rod binders, refractory, ceramics and glazes.

Europe and North America are the main consumption regions of Lithium Silicate in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of Asia-Pacific region will grow fast in the following years.

The price of lithium increases sharply in 2016, which leading to the linearly rises of price of Lithium Silicate.

Although sales of Lithium Silicate products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Lithium Silicate field hastily.

PQ Corporation

Silmaco

Sterling Chemicals

NYACOL Nano Technologies

Nippon Chemical

RongXiang

Tongxin

Ganfeng Lithium

Shandong Bangde Chemical

Jiangyin GUOLIAN Chemical

Beijing Red Star Lithium Silicate Market by Types

Molar Ratio < 4.5

Molar Ratio 4.5-5

Molar Ratio > 5 Lithium Silicate Market by Applications

Inorganic Binder

Coating

Cement and Concrete